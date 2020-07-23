11 Face Mask Required Signs for Your Business

Requirements for face masks to be worn indoors is becoming a hot topic for both small and large retailers.

On Monday, both Kohl’s and Walmart announced that customers must wear masks while entering stores nationwide. As cases climb in the U.S, retailers are beginning to navigate the new normal and stores are faced with enforcing new sanitary regulations to help curb the spread of coronavirus.

Signs and decals can be a great way to convey that face masks and coverings are essential for customers to wear while shopping. Some online marketplaces offer packs, allowing shoppers to stock up on multiple signs for their professional space.

Below, take a look at a range of face mask requirement signs that help fight against the spread of COVID-19.

Face Mask Required Decal

Say it with a decal. There are a variety of clear decals available on Etsy like this waterproof design by BellishDesignUS. Shoppers can customize detailing on their order of this sticker such as choosing letter coloring and sizes. These face mask requirement decals range from $10-$17.

Bilingual Face Mask Sign

Bilingual face mask signs are also available online. This sign from Amazon has basic COVID-19 precautions in both English and Spanish. The 7×10 inch aluminum sign is easy to install and won’t rust.

Safety Sign Vinyl Decal on Amazon

Shoppers looking for a kid-friendly sign can opt for this 10 by 12.5 inch vinyl decal on Amazon. The non-toxic sticker is UV-proof and scratch-resistant, meaning its ideal for placing indoors or outdoors. Right now this decal is available in a pack of up to six decals for $19.65.

Rosie the Riveter Face Mask Sign

Channel some American spirit with this Rosie the Riveter face mask sign now available on Amazon. The vinyl decal is available in two sizes: 5 by 7 inches for $11 and 8 by 11 inches for $14.

Face Mask Required Text Only Decal

This subtle face mask sign is perfect for a boutique. Etsy users suggest ordering the larger size $15 if looking to outfit a brick-and-mortar store. The handmade decal is made by NeverAgainDesigns.

Accuform Face Mask Sign

One of the most customizable signs on the market, Accuform’s Face Mask Sign allows shoppers to pick dimensions and materials for this sign. Customers can choose from an adhesive sticker, aluminum and plastic.

Face Mask Required Text Decal

This face mask decal comes in three sizes and multiple colors so shoppers can customize. The sleek decal also comes with directions on how to properly adhere it to a window.

Face Mask Required Stop Sign Decals

These stop sign-style decals are available in a two-pack or a 12-pack. The sign, which is now available on Amazon, is easy to apply and stick on several surfaces. These made in the U.S. signs are now available starting at $13.95.

ExcelMark Face Mask Decals

Shoppers can choose up to six decals in a pack when purchasing signs from ExcelMark. This easy-to-read sign also comes in a few measurements, allowing shoppers to purchase face mask requirement signs based on their business needs.

Face Mask Entry Sign

Another boutique-centric pick is this face mask entry sign made by CoastalEmber on Etsy. Perfect to hang on a hook or door, the 6-inch, laser-engraved sign is made from mahogany wood. It’s made to order in Manasquan, New Jersey.

Social Distance Business Pack

For shoppers looking for a business pack, check out this Amazon offer. Starting at $10, this customizable pack comes with decals, face mask required signs a scraper and towel. The pack is great for those looking to properly adhere and implement face requirements.

Face Mask Sign Decal for Small Business

This Etsy decal from WhistlepigGiftShop is another great option for shoppers looking for a decal to adhere to a window or glass door. The 10 by 10 inch decal can also stick to a number of surfaces, though, allowing shoppers to utilize this $10 decal with ease.

