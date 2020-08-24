Face Mask Brackets Are the Hot New Accessory to Make Your Mask More Comfortable

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Although wearing a face mask has become the new normal in 2020, the essential accessory comes with a few minor inconveniences.

Face masks can fog up glasses, easily get dirtied from face makeup and overall feel uncomfortable. Luckily, a new accessory has surfaced intended to help fix these annoyances. Behold, the face mask bracket, a small plastic insert that sits between your mask and face.

Currently trending on Google, face mask brackets are the latest accessory for shoppers to try. The covering is often made of silicone, making it soft and flexible. Face mask brackets also come in both kids and adult sizes, so shoppers can stock up and have the whole family try. Additionally, face mask brackets are reusable and easy-to-clean by handwashing with soap and water.

In addition to helping keep your glasses clear and mask makeup-free, these brackets also help prevent your face mask from sitting too close to your airways — which often can cause discomfort. What’s more, they can help prevent the mask from rubbing your nose and causing it to itch, a common complaint among younger children. Second, a face mask bracket can help make your mask fit more snug.

Watch on FN

Some face mask brackets come with nifty tabs on the side that clip to disposable face masks. Other face mask brackets may require a little effort to adhere, such as using double-sided tape or a needle and thread to fasten to a mask. Shoppers should experiment to see what method works best for them.

Below, take a look at our round-up of face mask brackets available on Amazon.com.

OceanTree 3D Face Mask Bracket

Available for both kids and adults, this soft silicone mask is available in a pack of five. The non-toxic mask fits easily inside a face covering thanks to the tabs on the side. The non-slip face bracket is great for a multitude of face coverings. The OceanTree 3D Face Mask Bracket bundle is now offered on Amazon.com for $13.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

Kids Face Mask Bracket & Extender

Make wearing a face mask fun with these face mask brackets and cartoon extenders. This bundle was designed to help kids feel their best while wearing a face covering in public. For $16, shoppers can choose from two styles of adjustors (dinosaurs or multi cartoon, below) with this five pack face mask bracket deal.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

Ougrand Face Mask Bracket

Available in a pack of three, five and 10, the Ougrand Face Mask Bracket is another face covering option to try. The soft face mask bracket can be adhered to by the tabs on the side, double stick tape or by a needle and thread. Keep in mind this option is in stock, but won’t arrive at your home until late in October.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

Masam Face Mask Bracket

Designed to fit comfortably on the face, this Masam Face Mask Bracket comes in a pack of three. The multi-color silicone face mask brackets can help shoppers keep track of their bundles. These face mask brackets are selling out fast, so interested customers should act quickly.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

Anesidora Face Mask Bracket

A bestseller on Amazon, the Anesidora Face Mask Bracket comes in a pack of three. The soft plastic face covering can be fastened with double-sided tape and used with all types of face masks.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

BETITESTAR Face Mask Bracket

Another multi-colored option when it comes to face mask brackets are these coverings from BETITESTAR. The soft silicone coverings are offered in pink, clear, gray and blue. The unique flower blossom design helps shoppers breathe with ease.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

ANIPIG Face Mask Bracket

Shoppers looking for more full coverage when it comes to a face mask bracket should check out this option from ANIPIG on Amazon. Shoppers should note that the plastic on this bracket is a bit stiffer than other face mask bracket offerings. The product is available in a pack of five or ten.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

Arestory Face Mask Bracket

A more minimal face mask bracket is also available for shoppers to try. The Arestory Face Mask Bracket is available in a pack of five, 10 or 20 on Amazon.com.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

Anbirong Face Mask Bracket

For $5, shoppers can try out the Anbirong Face Mask Bracket. The multi-colored silicone face mask gives shoppers space to breathe while feeling secure. The pack of two is available on Amazon.com.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

GESMA Face Mask Bracket

This pack of three is also available on Amazon.com. Designed to fit under your face mask, this sleek, soft style provides full coverage and is great for wearers concerned about getting makeup on their mask.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

Owill Face Mask Bracket & Adjuster

Face mask bracket and adjuster bundles are also available for adults. For $10, shoppers can get a five-pack of each. Both products are designed to make wearing a mask comfortable, so shoppers don’t have to fuss when they cover up in public.