Head Back to School With These Crayola Face Masks

Crayola is making back-to-school shopping a little easier with its colorful and washable face masks.

The brand has partnered with SchoolMaskPack on a handful of different face masks for adults and children. Each pack comes with five days worth of washable fabric face masks, meant to be worn for each day of the school week.

SchoolMaskPack advises customers to wash the cotton face mask before use, which is now easier than ever thanks to the bonus mesh laundry bag that’s included with each purchase.

The Crayola x SchoolMaskPack masks are also easy to keep track of thanks to the name tag adhered to the fabric. The water-repellent mask is also latex-free.

The colorful face mask packs are now available on Schoolmaskpack.com as well as select online retailers including on Amazon.

