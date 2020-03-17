Best Charcoal Shoe Deodorizers to Naturally Refresh Your Shoes

Like your clothes, it’s important to keep up your footwear hygiene and have a shoe-cleansing routine in place. Whether you’re an avid gym-goer or wear the same few pairs of shoes every day, they will inevitably accumulate some natural odors overtime. To prevent this unpleasantry before its onset or stop the unwanted smell in its tracks, these charcoal shoe deodorizers will help to soak up any excess moisture and refreshes the area. These charcoal packs are easy to store and travel-friendly. The product contains bamboo charcoal and often is encased in a linen bag, making it a more eco-friendly alternative to a chemical deodorizer option. Read on to discover the best charcoal shoe deodorizer options that we’ve found available on the market now.
1. Vitscan Activated Bamboo Charcoal Purifying Bags
This product features 24 individual packs of 100% activated charcoal wrapped in linen cloth bags. The cloth bags are reusable, and the charcoal can be recharged in the sunlight.
Pros: The 24-pack makes this product stand out, and the ability to recharge the product monthly in the sunlight makes the charcoal deodorizers an eco-friendly option. They also come with a two-year warranty.
Cons: These packs are not designed to eliminate very strong odors.
2. Anyi16 Bamboo Charcoal Bags
This product features 12 mini activated charcoal bags, weighing in at 75 grams each, contain 100% activated charcoal, and are packaged in linen bags. These packs are intended to be mini-sized and travel-friendly.
Pros: These packs feature 50% more potency than the average-sized charcoal pack, which contains around 50 grams per pouch. Their compact size makes them easy to keep in your gym shoes, travel bag, car, or any other area that could potentially accumulate an odor.
Cons: These are best used to prevent odors.
3. Purggo Activated Charcoal Shoe Deodorizer
This product is made from 100% activated charcoal and is packed in hemp casing. They are chemical-free.
Pros: This product is designed to be used for a longer period than traditional charcoal deodorizers and is designed to be recycled after use, making it a more sustainable option.
Cons: These packs only last for up to one year.
