Best Charcoal Shoe Deodorizers to Naturally Refresh Your Shoes

This product features 24 individual packs of 100% activated charcoal wrapped in linen cloth bags. The cloth bags are reusable, and the charcoal can be recharged in the sunlight.

Pros: The 24-pack makes this product stand out, and the ability to recharge the product monthly in the sunlight makes the charcoal deodorizers an eco-friendly option. They also come with a two-year warranty.

Cons: These packs are not designed to eliminate very strong odors.