10 Black Disposable Face Masks for a Streamlined Look

With so many options on the market right now, shopping for face masks can be a little overwhelming. You can’t go wrong, though, by keeping things simple with a classic black mask. Especially if you’re sporting an all-black outfit, adding a mask of the same color will pull things together effortlessly for a streamlined look.

Although not as eco-friendly as cloth version, disposable styles are ideal if you need to quickly grab a mask when you’re heading out the door. Ahead, we rounded up some of the best disposable black face masks you can buy. We included packs that come with 20 or more masks, so you won’t run out too quickly.

Ahead, read up on each of our picks and choose your favorite.

SfAVEreak Face Masks

These masks feature three layers of filtration and a nose clip with a metal band that’s adjustable to help you achieve the most comfortable fit around your nose.

Bigox Face Masks

These masks also come in a box of 50 and offer a three-ply design with bendable metal around the nose so you can fine-tune the fit.

Eventronic Face Masks

This pack delivers 100 disposable, three-ply masks with an adjustable nose bridge design.

WeCare Face Masks

Also providing triple-layer protection with a soft, skin-friendly bottom layer and adjustable nose area, these masks come in size options for adults and kids.

Wecolor Face Masks

This 100-pack is under $20 and features all the necessities: a three-ply design, soft fabric and an embedded nose clip.

Sudilo Face Masks

This pack of 50 includes three-ply fabric masks with adjustable nose clips.

Nnpcbt Face Masks

Unlike the others on our list, this option offers disposable masks in boxes of 20, 50, 100, 500, or 1,000, so you can choose to stock up if you want.

Biwisy Face Masks

Another great pack, these masks also offer three layers of protection.

Bingfone Face Masks

This 50-pack is also slightly less money at just $14. And the masks are equipped with everything you need for comfortable protection.

WBGD Face Masks

These are the only masks on our list that feature an upgraded four-layer design. The outer layer is dustproof and waterproof and the masks come with an adjustable nose bridge.