Best Workout Apps to Get You Moving

While in-studio classes and full-blown gyms may offer unique benefits, sometimes there is nothing better than the convenience of a home workout. Workout apps offer a range of targeted exercises right at your fingertips, from yoga to running and interval training, so you can forget about rushing to a class and work your body on your own schedule.

Whichever type of fitness fits your bill, take a chance on these great workout apps. They feature informative how-to guides and videos led by qualified professionals, such as celebrity fitness guru Jillian Michaels and fitness experts at Nike. They also include various exercises so you can easily switch up your routine. Most are offered as paid subscriptions, but include a free trail before you sign up.

Aaptiv

With more than 30 new fitness classes added every week, you’ll never run out of ways to work your physique thanks to Aaptiv. The workouts are audio-only, so you don’t have to try and watch any complicated videos with yoga, elliptical courses, strength training and more included in the deal. The app is available for a free seven-day trial before starting either a $15 monthly or $100 yearly subscription.

Bulldog Yoga

Available on Apple and Android devices as well as Apple, Roku and Amazon Fire televisions, Bulldog Yoga turns your space into a bonafide yoga studio. Their classes extend beyond just a simple flow, though that is offered, too. Instead, they incorporate different class lengths, speed of movement and muscle activations. They also host live classes and prenatal and postpartum sessions. With a 30-day free trial to start, the service costs $13 per month.

Jillian Michaels Fitness App

Jillian Michaels is unforgettable from her time as a trainer on the “Biggest Loser,” a weight loss show boasting dramatic results. Now, the famously in-shape Michaels is taking her talent to an app, providing custom workouts and meal plans. Free for the first seven days, the Jillian Michaels Fitness App allows you to choose from varying fitness plans from 30 up to 365 days long. Available for $15 monthly or $70 annually, take your fitness to the next level with this transformative service.

Nike Training Club

From the experts at Nike, the Nike Training Club offers top-of-the-line workouts from the brand’s certified Master Trainers across the globe. Whether you want instructions for a full equipment class or just a bodyweight-only session, Nike is offering its on-demand classes for free for Nike Members. (If you aren’t already one, it’s easy and free to sign up).

Obé Fitness

Sweat your way through a dance cardio class or feel the burn in a hardcore sculpting session — Obé Fitness offers it all. It breaks its workouts into four categories: “Define” for strength-based classes, “Sweat” for cardio-based classes, “Flow” for yoga and stretching and “Pre-and Postnatal” for anyone who is expecting or recently gave birth. The app also hosts a private Facebook group so you can get to know the coaches and maybe even find a new fitness partner to help motivate you along the way. With daily classes that fit into your own ever-changing life, kick things off with a short free trial and then register for either a $28 monthly or a $199 annual membership.

Openfit

Unlike subscriptions that provide pre-recorded classes, Openfit hosts all-new live classes on the daily. Trainers can provide real-time answers to questions so you can make the most of your workout in the moment. Fitness and nutrition experts are also on hand to assist with everything from proper form to organized meal plans. Streamable from your phone, tablet, laptop or TV, Openfit lets you choose from three different payment plans. The first includes a 14-day free trial for $96 annually, the second is $60 billed every six months and the third sets up $39 payments every three months.

P.volve

For anyone hoping to tone and tighten, P.volve may be just what you’ve been searching for. The service explains that its method is based on activating harder-to-reach muscles through smaller and more precise movements. The low-impact training is gentle on the joints and specifically gets at your core, legs and glutes. For beginners, P.volve offers a free two-week trial to introduce you to the basics of training. Then, subscriptions are offered in a 1-month plan for $20, a 6-month plan for $102 or a one year plan for $180.

Yoga Download

This service is as easy to use as its name suggests; you can download over 1,500 online yoga classes that are yours to keep forever. For beginners to advanced yogis, Yoga Download gives options for everyone with focuses on all different sorts of movements and styles of flow. You can join their growing community of over 250,000 members with options of $120 annually, $18 monthly or $12 monthly.

