Best Treadmills to Complete Your Personal Gym

This treadmill features a 7-inch HD touchscreen that displays your stats about your performance. You can also stream live interactive training sessions with a personal trainer who will auto-control the machine's decline, incline and speed in real-time.

Pros: It will incline up to 12% to simulate the feeling of an uphill workout. You can adjust the FlexSelect cushioning underneath the belt to reduce the stress on your joints. It features an AutoBreeze workout fan, dual speakers and an auxiliary music port. It comes with the brand's optional 1-year iFit virtual coaching membership. You can also choose from a five, 10 or 14-inch display screen.

Cons: You can't use headphones with the iFit workouts; you must use the integrated speakers.