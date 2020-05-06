Best Treadmills to Complete Your Personal Gym

It can be hard to fit a gym session into your schedule, and taking a walk or run outside when its cold out isn’t ideal. So, if you have the room and means for an at-home treadmill, investing in one can make getting your cardio workout in a bit easier. With this in mind, we did some research and rounded up a few of the best models on the market for you to consider. Each one folds up to save space for when you’re not using it and features an easy-to-read display as well as convenient water bottle holders. Ahead, shop your favorite style to complete your personal gym.
1. NordicTrack T Series 7.5S Treadmill
This treadmill features a 7-inch HD touchscreen that displays your stats about your performance. You can also stream live interactive training sessions with a personal trainer who will auto-control the machine's decline, incline and speed in real-time.
Pros: It will incline up to 12% to simulate the feeling of an uphill workout. You can adjust the FlexSelect cushioning underneath the belt to reduce the stress on your joints. It features an AutoBreeze workout fan, dual speakers and an auxiliary music port. It comes with the brand's optional 1-year iFit virtual coaching membership. You can also choose from a five, 10 or 14-inch display screen.
Cons: You can't use headphones with the iFit workouts; you must use the integrated speakers.
2. XTerra Fitness TR150 Treadmill
This model is equipped with 12 preset programs that offer intervals at different speeds.
Pros: It features a 5-inch LCD screen that tells you your speed, incline, time, distance, calories and pulse. It also offers three manual inclines and a soft cushioned deck absorbs shock, minimizing stress on joints.
Cons: This one doesn't have a built-in fan.
3. Sunny Health & Fitness Treadmill
This machine also has three manual incline options and handrail controls that allow you to control the speed, start and stop.
Pros: It has nine built-in workout programs with an LCD display featuring the time, distance, speed, calories burned and pulse. It also features a convenient phone/tablet holder. It comes in a pink color, as well as black. The soft drop system and foldable design helps you avoid damaging the floor when opening and setting up the treadmill. You can easily pause your run without losing your current data and running stats.
Cons: With a high speed of nine mph, it doesn't go as fast as the others.
