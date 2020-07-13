Best Target Face Masks and Coverings for the Whole Family

Adjusting to the new normal of wearing a face mask while out and about can be difficult, especially when you need to cover the whole family.

Luckily, Target not only has masks for adults but for kids as well. The retailer carries a number of reusable, cloth masks that are easy to wash and come in a variety of styles. Shoppers can stock up on masks for everyone, including their little ones now online through Target.

Below, take a look at some of the best face masks for the whole family offered on Target.com.

Best Target Face Masks: Two Count Adult Fabric Face Mask

These cotton face masks come in a variety of colors including black, blue, pink and red. Shoppers can snag this two-count pack of masks for $4 online. The reusable mask comes in small/medium and large/extra large.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Target

Best Target Face Masks: Cat & Jack Kids Floral Face Masks

These adorable cotton face masks from Cat & Jack are $4 for a pack of two. They’re easy to wash and come in two fun options for your little one to wear. The mask also has two layers and a pocket for a filter, although one isn’t included when purchasing on Target.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Target

Best Target Face Masks: Universal Thread Gold Floral Women’s Face Mask

This floral mask by Universal Thread is stylish, comfortable and breathable thanks to its cotton construction. This mask is machine washable, just remember to set your dryer to tumble dry.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Target

Best Target Face Masks: Cat & Jack Kids Dino Face Masks

These dinosaur face masks from Cat & Jack are perfect for kids who love science and prehistoric creatures. The cotton masks come in a set of two so you can have one on hand always.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Target

Best Target Face Masks: Adult Fabric Face Masks

For $5, shoppers can get these two cotton face masks. But take note, colors vary per order and location so make sure to read closely when purchasing.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Target

Best Target Face Masks: Cat & Jack Tie-Dye Face Masks

Target offers a plethora of fun face masks for kids including this tie-dye set from Cat & Jack. The cotton masks feature adjustable side loops for a custom fit.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Target

Best Target Face Masks: Universal Thread Stucco Floral Face Mask

Another mask by Universal Thread on Target is the Stucco Floral Face Mask. The patterned face mask is the ultimate summer style statement that won’t compromise comfort thanks to its breathable cotton material. Its now available on Target for $2.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Target

Best Target Face Masks: Universal Thread Polka Dot Bandana

A bandana can also double as a face mask. The cotton fabric scarf allows you to breath more easily than a silk scarf, setting off a summer fashion statement without having to worry about function. The scarf is offered in both black and blue.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Target

Best Target Face Masks: Cat & Jack Rainbow Face Masks

For the pink lover in your life, this Cat & Jack kid’s mask comes with two, washable pink face masks coming in at $4.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Target

Best Target Face Masks: Universal Thread Gray Check/Gray Solid Face Masks

This cotton face mask comes in a pack of two that feature a gray check pattern (below) and a gray solid option. The mask is offered in two sizes to fit most adults.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Target

Best Target Face Masks: Women’s Universal Thread Floral Print Bandana

Another fun cotton scarf offered that can double as a face covering is this floral printed scarf from Universal Thread. The bandana can be utilized in a number of ways, making this scarf a deal at $10.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Target

