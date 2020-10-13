The Best Nail Clippers, According to You

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Nail clippers are an essential household item.

The sharp scissors often come in a set, so you can clip both your fingers and toes with ease. To help you pick the right one, we’ve rounded up the best nail clippers offered on Amazon.com based on customer reviews. There are clippers that can cut through tough toenails, others for those who struggle with arthritis and limited dexterity, as well as bundles that feature other nail accouterments for the perfect manicure.

Below, take a look at the best nail clippers available on Amazon.com.

SZQHT Nail Clipper

The SZQHT Nail Clipper has over 8,500 reviews and 4.7 out of 5 stars on Amazon.com. The clippers cuts “tough toenails like butter,” according to one customer review. Plus, these clippers come with an extra-long, no-slip handle so you can cut with precision and ease. Other reviewers like the bonus file and tin case the clippers come with.

Norchan Large Nail Clipper Set

Now included in Amazon’s plethora of Prime Day deals, this nail clipper set from Norchan is 20% off for Prime members. Several reviewers of the 4.8 stars set noted the high quality and quantities of tools that you get from the bundle is worth the purchase. This set comes with a wide jaw opening toenail clipper, a fingernail clipper, Olecranon nail scissors, a nail file, cleaner and a storage bag.

Harperton Nail Clipper Set

These strong and sharp clippers are great if you’re looking for a heavy-duty option. One customer notes, “After two full years of use, these clippers perform pretty much the way they did when brand new -crisp, quick cuts with no ragged edges. And on top of the good performance, they have a lifetime warranty. Best set of clippers I’ve ever owned.” The clippers have over 12,900 reviews and boast 4.6 stars out of 5.

Sunto Nail Clipper Set

Another nail set to consider when it comes to the best nail clippers to use is the Sunto Nail Clipper Set on Amazon.com. Reviewers agree that this set can cut through thick nails. Plus, during the current Amazon Prime Day two-day sale, you can save almost $4 with this purchase.

EZ Grip 360 Degree Rotary Nail Clipper

The EZ Grip 360 Degree Rotary Nail Clipper is easy to use, especially for people who struggle with cutting their nails. One customer wrote, “I have developed arthritis in my thumbs so find it painful to use ordinary nail clippers. However these are perfect for me and wish I had bought them years ago.” The clipper’s easy grip handles are specially designed to provide you with a secure and comfortable experience while trimming your nails.

Tweezerman Stainless Steel Nail Clipper Set

Complete with both a fingernail and toenail clipper, Tweezerman’s stainless steel set received a 4.6 out of 5 stars rating on Amazon.com. The sharp clippers notably cut through all textures of nails with ease. For those looking for a clipper to shape-up nails, customers reccomend opting for the set as “the rounded effect makes it easier to shape nails and reduces filing time afterwards,” one review notes.

FIXBODY Nail Clipper Set

“These are some of the nicest clippers that I have ever used,” notes one Amazon customer. The FIXBODY Nail Clipper Set comes in a convientent leather pouch complete with a toenail clipper, a fingernail clipper and a file.

Revlon Toenail Clipper

For under $3, you can snag this toenail clipper from Revlon. The “good Inexpensive clippers that are easy to use” are idel for those who don’t want to shell out cash for a nail clipper but want a quality product that will do the job.

GOBETTER Nail Clippers Set

“For the price I was just hoping for a decent set of clippers. These delivered and more,” notes one Amazon customer. The GOBETTER Nail Clipper Set features a curved clipper and straight clipper, that’s great for both adults and kids. The set also comes in a little pouch, so you can keep them together easily.

Seki Edge Nail Clippers

Now 11% off, the Seki Edge Nail Clipper received a 4.7 out of 5 stars on Amazon.com. Customers note that these clippers and shart and have some weight to them. “They’re ergonomic enough that the slightest pressure is required to clip the toughest fingernail. They’re sharp enough that the clip is a snap. They’re…PERFECT,” notes one review.

BESTOPE Nail Clipper Set

Another nail clipper that cuts with little effort is from BESTOPE. With over 4,700 ratings these nail clippers are now 10% off on Amazon. “I loved them so much, that I ordered a set for everyone in the family,” one customer noted. The nail clippers are great for all nail sizes and easy to use for those who have joint issues, according to reviewers.

