The Best Fitness Deals to Shop On Amazon Prime Day 2020: Smart Watches, Sneakers & More

While usually in July, Amazon Prime Day this year got pushed back to October this year amid the Coronavirus pandemic. The delay allowed the company to host the anticipated two-day event in its full glory and enable excited shoppers to score a wider variety of deals on timely-shipped products. These deep discounts on an array of categories and household name brands are exclusively available to Amazon Prime members. To gain access ahead of the Oct. 13 sales, shoppers need to have signed up for an annual Prime subscription that costs $12.99/month with available discounts for students and those who have government assistance.

Aside from these 48-hour deals, Prime members earn free two-day shipping on Amazon purchases all year round and access to features, including Prime Video. These offers will be available to shop from Oct. 13-14.

Among the generously discounted inventory, these shopping specials can help you get a bargain on items that will help you tone up without thinning out your wallet. Here are some of the fitness finds to look out for this Prime Day season.

Performace-Driven Watches

YAMAY Smart Watch Fitness Tracker

To monitor you steps, calories, burned heart rate, and more, this digital fitness watch is available for 20% off.

Maxtop Smart Watch

For a sleek option that tracks all of your vital physical health metrics, from sleep to step tracking, this smartwatch connects with your phone and is 20% off now.

TecTecTec Golf GPS Watch

For golf players, this watch goes the distance to measure your shots, has a 2.5-hour battery life, is water-resistant and can be purchased for 33% off now.

Sneaker Deals

New Balance Women’s V2 Sneaker

Now at 30% off, these Fresh Foam sneakers feature a mesh construction with a cushioned midsole, and lightweight sole for stylish foot support for exercise or everyday wear.

Addias Women’s Response Running Sneaker

With up to 40% off on this sneaker style, this white option offers a zoned mesh upper with a foam midsole and Boost insert to provide foot support for running or those on their feet all day.

Adidas Duramo 9 Running Sneaker

Upgrade your classic white sneaker with this sleek pair offering cloudfoam midsole support, ample cushioning, and an Ortholite sockliner.

New Balance Men’s 574 V2 Sneaker

For an upgraded retro-inspired look, this on-trend color-blocked sneaker features a suede and mesh upper with ENCAP midsole, a cushioned heel cup, and now is available for 33% off.

Adidas Men’s Grand Court Sneaker

With its signature, all-white construction, and branded three-stripe design, get this timeless footwear choice for nearly one-third off its original price.

Playlist Accessories

Soundcore Wireless Headphones

At 33% off, these earphones provide 10-hours of playtime and allow you to take hands-free calls even in the middle of a workout.

Soundcore Noise-Canceling Headphones

For over 40 hours of playtime, these noise-canceling headphones have memory foam ear cups to provide long-wearing comfort and are available for 43% off.

Monster Wireless Earbuds

To get a fully wireless experience, these earbuds allow you to click to play and pause your music or take calls. With 5 hours of battery life per charge, get these for over 50% off this Prime Day.

Water Bottles

AOMAIS Leak-Free Water Bottle

This 128-ounce bottle is designed to motivate you to drink ample amounts of water, whether it’s during a workout or throughout the day. Get it this Prime Day for nearly half off.

Live Infinity Infused Water Bottle

To make drinking your daily water requirement more enjoyable, these infuser-style bottles help you to customize your beverage with any fruit-flavor desired and is on offer for 48% off.

Athletic Accessory Essentials

Torege Sports Polarized-Lens Sunglasses

These polarized lens glasses are designed to protect against UV VA/UVB & UVC rays for outdoor activities with a nosepad for long-wearing comfort and are on offer for 20% off.

Tanluhu Athletic Sweatbands

Use these accessories on your wrists or as a headband to wick away sweat after getting your heart rate up. They feature breathable cotton, spandex, and nylon design and are available for 25% off.

SS Sleeve Stars Compression Elbow Brace

Crafted with golf and tennis players in mind, this elbow brace features adjustable hooks and straps to help relieve any pain and discomfort from muscle strain and fatigue. Get it for 64% off this Prime Day.