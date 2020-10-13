BalanceFrom’s Puzzle Exercise Mats Are 40% off During Amazon Prime Day

Perfect for small spaces or home gyms, puzzle exercise mats serve as a foundational piece of equipment to cushion your joints during workouts. While quality workout gear is essential, that doesn’t mean you can’t find a great deal on this quarantine essential. For Amazon Prime Day, this puzzle exercise mat from Balancefrom is a whopping 40% off.

Originally $200, this 144-square foot mat comes with 36 interlocking tiles and 72 end boarders. Each tile measures 24 inches wide by 24 inches long and is 0.5 inches thick. The pieces are constructed with soft EVA foam and a non-slip sides for secure placement and comfort. This textile is crafted to be moisture-resistant and can be easily cleaned with soap and water.

Not entirely convinced puzzle mats are for you? They offer the same durability and padded protection as traditional full-length mats, but give you the ability to customize the size and configuration to fit a range of spaces. The pieces are easy to combine and disassemble, plus they stack on top of one another for compact storage when you’re done working out. And they’re suitable to use on hard concrete floors, including unfinished basements, too.