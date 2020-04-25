‘Making the Cut’ May Be Over, But You Can Still Shop From Its Online Store

“Making the Cut” aired its final two episodes on Amazon Prime this week, concluding the first season of the designer contest reality show on Friday.

Created and presented by Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn, the television show brings back a series reminiscent of “Project Runway.” After a heated competition that led to the final contestants having to open a pop-up store before pitching their brand to Amazon, the judges — who included both Klum and Gunn along with influencer Chiarra Ferragini, TV personality/House of Harlow designer Nicole Richie, French editor Carine Roitfeld and designer Joseph Altuzarra — chose a winner, who took the home $1 million prize.

Esther Perbandt, Jonny Cota and Sander Bos made the cut as the final three, with Cota ultimately being named the champion.

Throughout the season, Amazon offered the winning look online. Although all are now sold out, “Making the Cut” fans can continue to invest in the show by shopping the winning collection and final contestants’ faves.

Below, take a look at a roundup of the best selects you can shop on Amazon from “Making the Cut.”

