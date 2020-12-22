Old Navy’s Sale Offers Up to 75% Off on Shoes, Coats, Sweaters, Socks & More

If you’re still on the hunt for holiday gifts for your family or yourself — Old Navy is spreading holiday cheer with a massive sale, and it’s going on right now.

The retailer is offering up to 75 percent off on coats, sweaters, socks, shoes and more for men, women and children at Oldnavy.com. Some items include a women’s hooded puffer jacket that is on sale for $28 from $90 and a men’s mock-neck sweater for $20 from $60. You can also rack up on gloves, scarves and pajamas.

Additionally, if you’re in a rush to get those gifts under the Christmas tree, Old Navy is also offering curbside and in-store pick up. To take advantage of the opportunity, shoppers can place an order online and will receive an order number via email. Next, customers can drive to Old Navy, call the number in their email, and a sales person will bring the items out.

Below, shop our top choices of styles from Old Navy’s sitewide sale.

Watch on FN

Fost-Free Long Hooded Puffer Jacket

This cozy coat offers a relaxed fit and hits at the knee. Customers have said the item is perfect for long walks on cold days as it is equipped with a double zip.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Old Navy

High-Waisted Pixie Full-Length Patterned Pants

Whether you’re on the hunt for work pants or redoing your wardrobe, these pants are a must-have as they are great for almost any occasion. Shoppers have praised as flattering and comfortable.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Old Navy

Cozy Oversized Bouclé Crew-Neck Sweater

You can never go wrong with an oversized sweater. This piece slouchy and hits below the waist. It offers a soft feel and is made of cotton, nylon and spandex.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Old Navy

Faux-Suede Side-Buckle Ankle Booties

Booties and animal print looks are trending big this season. These shoes hit at the ankle and can pair well with pants, skirts or a dress. Customers rave that these booties are durable and comfortable.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Old Navy

Cozy Patterned Slipper Socks

Keep your or your loved ones feet warm and cozy in these flannel-pattern slipper socks. The great thing about these slip-on shoes are that they are machine washable.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Old Navy

Lightweight Water-Resistant Quilted Liner Jacket for Men

This jacket is not only stylish, but it’s practical. It features a water-resistant fabric and offers a relaxed fit through the body. Shoppers have said it pairs well with layers and keeps you warm.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Old Navy

Sweater-Knit Cuffed Gender-Neutral Beanie

Protect your face and ears from the cold with this plush beanie. The cap is machine washable and is made of 98 percent acrylic.

Loose Rigid Jeans for Men

These jeans offer a relaxed fit and sit low on the waist. Shoppers have said the denim are of good quality and last a long time.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Old Navy

Nylon/Faux-Suede Hybrid Hiking Boots for Men

These shoes are perfect for hiking or casual wear. Shoppers have reviewed them as comfortable and easy to walk in.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Old Navy

Faux-Leather Chukkas for Men

These Chukkas feature a faux-leather upper with a lace-up closure. The shoes are also equipped with faux-leather insoles made with memory foam, providing extra comfort.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Old Navy

Gender-Neutral Printed Cozy Socks for Kids

These plush socks are the perfect gift for kids as they feature a fun all-over graphic print. They are also complete with notched seams for comfort and traction.