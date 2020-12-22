Nordstrom’s 2020 Holiday Gift Campaign Sale Has Deals Under $50 for Last-Minute Shoppers

Nordstrom is here to save the day for last minute and budget savvy shoppers this holiday season.

The retailer has launched their Holiday Gifts campaign at Nordstrom.com, offering a plethora of items that are all under $50. Customers can find anything from slippers, booties, socks, beanies and more for their family members and friends for a reasonable price.

Additionally, Nordstrom is making sure your loved ones will receive their presents just in time for Christmas by offering curbside and online order pickup in-store options. Shoppers will be able to pick up their orders within 24 hours by Christmas Eve. Spreading more holiday cheer, Nordstrom will also gift wrap items for free.

Nordstrom shoppers can also get their gifts delivered to them same day for an extra $20 in New York City. The department store is also offering expedited shipping for $7.

Below, shop our top choices of men and women’s styles from Nordstrom’s Holiday Gifts campaign.

Crocs Classic Clog

Stay cozy and trendy in these signature clogs. The porthole detailing makes for easy ventilation, flexibility and comfort. The shoes feature a synthetic upper, lining and sole. Nordstrom offers an array of colors, including this shiny hue as well as bright blue, yellow, red and black.

UGG Pom Metallic Fleece Lined Crew Socks

Help your family member watch their favorite Christmas movies and sing their favorite carols in these chunky cable-knit yarn socks from Ugg. The shoes are perfect for lounging as they are made with an acrylic, nylon and metallic fibers with a 100 percent polyester lining. The socks are also machine washable.

Madewell Cuffed Wool Beanie

A beanie is always a good idea. Help keep your loved ones warm with this plush cap that features a wide fold-over cuff and is made of 100 percent merino wool.

Treasure & Bond Kids’ Tie Dye Fleece Sweatshirt

Surprise your kid or young relative with this trendy tie dye sweatshirt, which has been a go-to look of quarantine. The sweatshirt exudes comfort as it is made of 100 percent cotton. Making the item all the more desirable, it is machine washable.

Nordstrom Max Moccasin Slipper

Who doesn’t love shearling? These slippers are lined with plush faux shearing and suede. These are a perfect gift for a dad, husband or brother.

Nordstrom Puffer Jacket

A puffer jacket is a must-have winter wardrobe item. This coat is features a zip closure and is equipped with front pockets. The outwear piece is made with 100 percent recycled polyester and is currently on sale for $40 from $50.

Baggu Standard Metallic Ripstop Nylon Tote

Can you believe this best-selling toe is only $16? The bag features an open top with shoulder straps. The tote is made of 100 percent ripstop nylon and can fit up to 50 pounds.

Rachel Parcell Faux Fur Slipper

No one has ever said they have too many slippers. These fluffy slip-ons are perfect for wearing around the house all day long. They are made up faux-fur and are feature a rubber sole

BP. Knit Joggers

Your loved ones will thank you after they can eat all the holiday food that they want in these cozy joggers that feature an elastic waist and ribbed cuffs. The pants are made of 100 percent cotton and are machine washable.

Free People Cloud Rib Oversize Scarf

Honeydew Intimates All American Pajamas

This ultra soft pajama set features a short sleeve top and elastic/drawstring pants. The set is made of rayon and spandex and are machine washable.