8 Nike Slides On Major Sale Right Now — Because You Can Never Own Too Many

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Black Friday may be behind us, but don’t fret, there are still amazing savings to be had. For instance, Nike is offering up to 40% off it’s latest sale styles, including slides for men and women. So, if you’re in the market for a new pair, you’re in the right place.

For shopping made easier, we curated an edit of our favorite marked down slides, from classic styles to funkier iterations, all up to 40% off. Keep in mind that if you’re a Nike member, you’ll also get free shipping on your order. (It’s free to sign up to become one, so you might as well if you haven’t already).

Ahead, shop top Nike slides for men and women on sale now at Nike.com.

Best Nike Slide Deals for Women:

Women’s Benassi LX

Originally $45, this pair is now on sale for less than $30. The upper is lined with plush padding and features a double Swoosh design over a “Just do it” graphic.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

Women’s Benassi Duo Ultra

These slides featuring a patriotic colorway come with two padded straps and a unique outsole design that makes them ultra-lightweight. They’re also on sale in a version with a shimmering iridescent finish.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

Women’s Victori One Printed

This style is now 20% off in three different prints, including the leopard print version below and two floral iterations. The footbed provides contoured comfort, with a grip pattern that helps cradle and hold your foot in place.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

Women’s Asuna

These sporty, fashion-forward slides are designed with a cinch cord lacing system that allows you to easily fine tune the fit. They’re 20% off in black and white, and 17% off in the brand’s Barely Volt green and Barely Rose pink.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

Women’s Air Max 90

If you’re a fan of Nike’s retro Air Max sneakers, particularly the 90, then you need these slides in your rotation. And now, at $20 less than their original price, how can you say no?

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

Best Nike Slide Deals for Men:

Men’s Benassi JDI Fanny Pack Printed

Not only does this style feature a cool tropical print and glow-in-the-dark reflective trim, it also includes a handy front pouch for storing small essentials.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

Men’s Benassi JDI

You can’t go wrong with a pair of classic black and white Nike Swoosh slides with springy, supportive cushioning underfoot.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

Men’s Victori One

These lightweight logo-stamped slides are on sale in six colorways to choose from.