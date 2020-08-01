Re-route my subscription: Click here

Celebrate Harry Potter’s Birthday Weekend With Shoes, Socks & More

By FN Staff
FN Staff

FN Staff

More Stories By FN

View All
harry potter flip flops, harry potter x havianas, havianas
CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

Harry Potter fans can celebrate their favorite wizard’s birthday with a number of items, including shoes, socks and accessories.

The fictional character, whose birthday was July 31, would’ve been 40 years old this weekend. Over the years, several brands such as Vera Bradley, Vans and Havianas have collaborated with the franchise to make magical products. K Swiss just made a round of Harry Potter-themed sneakers that is selling out fast.

Below, take a look at our roundup of Harry Potter-themed merch any muggle would love.

Harry Potter x Vera Bradley Campus Backpack

In July, Vera Bradley launched a line of Hogwarts-themed products. Although a number of products from the collab have already sold out, the Harry Potter Campus Backpack is still available. Shoppers can choose their favorite Hogwarts house to rock on verabradley.com.

Watch on FN

Harry Potter Ankle Socks

Fans can also grab some Harry Potter ankle socks online. This five pack for women and juniors features whimiscal grey and black designs. Available in in sizes 4-10, these socks are $13 on Amazon.

hp socks, harry potter, socks
CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon
Buy: Harry Potter Ankle Socks $13
buy it

Harry Potter Scrunchie Set

Harry Potter scrunchies are also available. On Hot Topic, shoppers can get a pack of three soft scunrchies that are perfect for tying up hair. The three styles feature simple black, a festive Harry Potter glasses option and a Deathly Hollow scrunchie.

hp scrunchie set, hot topic harry potter, hair accessories
CREDIT: Courtesy of Hot Topic
Buy: Harry Potter Scrunchie Set $9.90
Buy it

Harry Potter Havaianas

As summer continues to heat up, Harry Potter fans will love these Hogwarts-themed Havaianas. The classic flip flop features the iconic Hogwarts crest and colors. The shoes are available in both men’s and women’s sizes.

harry potter flip flops, harry potter x havianas, havianas
CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon
Buy: Harry Potter Havaianas $20-$26
buy it

Harry Potter Shoelaces

Shoppers can lace up their favorite pair of sneakers with these Harry Potter-themed shoelaces. Available on Etsy.com  these festive shoelaces are perfect for any Harry Potter fan.

harry potter, etsy, shoe laces
CREDIT: Courtesy of Etsy
Buy: Harry Potter Shoe Laces $13
Buy it

Harry Potter Movie Poster T-Shirt

Fans of all ages will love this Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone movie poster t-shirt. Available in men’s, women’s and children’s sizes, this cotton t-shirt is great for the whole family to wear.

harry potter t shirt, amazon, harry potter
CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon
Buy: Harry Potter Movie Poster T-Shirt $22
buy it

Vans x Harry Potter Sneakers

These limited-edition Vans are available in several styles on Amazon.com. But act fast, these shoes, which are available in both men’s and women’s sizes are selling out quickly.

Vans Harry Potter Sneaker
Vans x Harry Potter sneaker inspired by the Golden Snitch.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon
Buy: Vans x Harry Potter Sneakers $70-$200
buy it

Harry Potter Crew Socks

Make a statement in these Harry Potter Crew Socks. These cotton socks are a great way to add some magic to anyone’s wardrobe and are available in both men’s and women’s sizes.

hp socks, harry potter, crew socks
CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon
Buy: Harry Potter Crew Socks $18
buy it

Harry Potter Deathly Hollows Shoe Charm

Deck out your favorite lace-up shoes with this Deathly Hollows Shoe Charm. The officially licensed charm is $7 on Amazon for one, or $14 for two.

harry potter sneaker charm, deathly hollows sneaker charm, amazon
CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon
Buy: Harry Potter Deathly Hollows Shoe… $7
buy it

Harry Potter Hogwarts Alumni Sweatshirt

Shoppers can show off their school spirit with this Hogwarts Alumni sweatshirt. Available in small through extra-large sizing, this soft sweater is a great gift any Harry Potter fan will appreciate.

etsy, hogwarts sweater, harry potter sweater
CREDIT: Courtesy of Etsy

Harry Potter Women’s Combat Boots

Shoppers can also snag a pair of these Hogwarts-themed combat boots on Amazon.com. But act fast, these shoes are selling out quickly. The lace-up boots are great for everyday use or to save for Halloween.

harry potter shoes, harry potter combat boots, amazon
CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon
Buy: Harry Potter Women's Combat Boots $50-$57
buy it

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through our retail links, we may earn commission and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. 

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad