Vera Bradley and Crocs Release New Collection Blooming With Floral Prints

Crocs has teamed up with Vera Bradley to create fashionable shoes in three colorways. This is Croc’s second Vera Bradley collection and alongside six new patterns, they’ve created nine Jibbitz charms.

The Vera Bradley Classic Clog is covered in Vera Bradley floral prints and features customizable Jibbitz charms. The shoe includes a pivoting heel strap for a more secure fit and ventilation ports for breathability. They come in white floral, navy floral or sunshine floral colors and retail for $49.99.

Vera Bradley Classic Clog CREDIT: Courtesy of Crocs

The Vera Bradley Classic Slide makes for the perfect pool or beach footwear, featuring Croslite foam footbeds. The slide comes in two colorways, white or yellow, and retails for $29.99.

Vera Bradley Classic Slide CREDIT: Courtesy of Crocs

The Vera Bradley Kadee Flat only comes in a white colorway and is also designed with Croslite material and has signature heel cutouts for airflow. The shoe retails for $39.99

Vera Bradley Kadee Flat CREDIT: Courtesy of Crocs

This isn’t the first time that Crocs has collaborated with another company in the fashion world to create new comfortable and trendy footwear. In the past, the Crocs has collaborated with Disney Parks, Christopher Kane and Balenciaga. Just last month, they teamed up with the Grateful Dead and Chinatown Market to launch a new Tie-Dye Clog and country-singer Luke Combs recently debuted a bootlegger-themed slide with Crocs.

In addition to Combs, Crocs has partnered on collabs with stars such as Drew Barrymore and Post Malone, and the company counts Priyanka Chopra and Zooey Deschanel among its celebrity ambassadors.