×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Shawn Mendes Enjoys Day Date With Camila Cabello in Puma Slides That Are on Sale for $10

By Allie Fasanella
Allie Fasanella

Allie Fasanella

More Stories By Allie

View All
shawn mendes
Shawn Mendes takes a stroll in Miami.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Mega

Shawn Mendes and girlfriend Camila Cabello were snapped taking a leisurely, post-Thanksgiving stroll in Miami Sunday morning, for which they both dressed casually.

The Canadian pop-star, 22, wore a white tank top with black drawstring shorts and a pair of black and white Puma Cool Cat V slides. The athletic style, which typically retails for $32, is now on sale for just $10 on the brand’s site. The stylish “Treat You Better” crooner, who carried a small orange mug on the walk, pulled his sporty, low-key look together with his hair in a slicked-back half-up bun ‘do.

camila cabello, shawn mendes, puma
Shawn Mendes and girlfriend Camila Cabello take a walk in Miami on Sunday morning.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Mega

Meanwhile, Cabello, 23, kept things simple for the outing, donning a black jumpsuit with spaghetti straps and buttons up the front and plain black flip-flops.

shawn mendes, Cool Cat V Men's Slides
A closer look at Shawn Mendes wearing Puma’s Cool Cat V slides in classic black.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Mega

Watch on FN

Ahead, we rounded up some athletic slides you can shop, including Mendes’ exact pair from Puma, plus a few similar styles from beloved brands. 

These feature plush EVA-cushioned soles and adjustable straps so you can fine-tune the fit.

puma Cool Cat V Men's Slides
CREDIT: Courtesy of Puma
Buy: Puma Cool Cat V Men's Slides $32 $10
Buy it

Adidas’ Adilette Lite bandage slides are ultra-cushy and offered in four colors.

Adidas Adilette Lite Slides
CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas
Buy: Adidas Adilette Lite Men's Slides $30 $21
Buy it

This Nike style features padded bandage straps and a contoured grip pattern that helps cradle and hold the foot comfortably in place.

Nike Victori One
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike
Buy: Nike Victori One Men's Slides $30 $20
Buy it

These slides are utilized EVA foam cushioning and come in six colors.

new balance unisex 100 slides
CREDIT: Courtesy of New Balance
Buy: New Balance 100 Unisex Slides $22 $15
Buy it

These Under Armour slides are also adjustable and built with two layers of Performance 4D Foam for top-tier comfort.

Under Armour Men's Ignite VI Slide
CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon
Buy: Under Armour Men's Ignite VI Slides $32-$35
buy it
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.
Thorogood President Jeff Burns holding a Sponsored By Thorogood

All Work – And Now Play: Thorogood Launches Its Infinity FD Outdoor Collection

Thorogood builds on its legacy with its new outdoor collection, designed for those who play as hard as they work.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad