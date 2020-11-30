Shawn Mendes Enjoys Day Date With Camila Cabello in Puma Slides That Are on Sale for $10

Shawn Mendes and girlfriend Camila Cabello were snapped taking a leisurely, post-Thanksgiving stroll in Miami Sunday morning, for which they both dressed casually.

The Canadian pop-star, 22, wore a white tank top with black drawstring shorts and a pair of black and white Puma Cool Cat V slides. The athletic style, which typically retails for $32, is now on sale for just $10 on the brand’s site. The stylish “Treat You Better” crooner, who carried a small orange mug on the walk, pulled his sporty, low-key look together with his hair in a slicked-back half-up bun ‘do.

Shawn Mendes and girlfriend Camila Cabello take a walk in Miami on Sunday morning. CREDIT: Courtesy of Mega

Meanwhile, Cabello, 23, kept things simple for the outing, donning a black jumpsuit with spaghetti straps and buttons up the front and plain black flip-flops.

A closer look at Shawn Mendes wearing Puma’s Cool Cat V slides in classic black. CREDIT: Courtesy of Mega

Ahead, we rounded up some athletic slides you can shop, including Mendes’ exact pair from Puma, plus a few similar styles from beloved brands.

These feature plush EVA-cushioned soles and adjustable straps so you can fine-tune the fit.

Adidas’ Adilette Lite bandage slides are ultra-cushy and offered in four colors.

This Nike style features padded bandage straps and a contoured grip pattern that helps cradle and hold the foot comfortably in place.

These slides are utilized EVA foam cushioning and come in six colors.

These Under Armour slides are also adjustable and built with two layers of Performance 4D Foam for top-tier comfort.

