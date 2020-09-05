Kylie Jenner Takes on Labor Day Weekend in an All-White Outfit With Sold Out Air Jordans

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

While wearing white after Labor Day is no longer a fashion faux-pas, Kylie Jenner is savoring the last weekend of summer in a cream-colored look.

The youngest of the Jenner-Kardashian clan took to Instagram to show off her all-white set complete with a pair of Off-White x Nike Air Jordan “Sail” sneakers. She topped off her outfit with a Takashi Murakami silk scarf and a baby blue ruched nylon bag from Prada.

Kylie is known to flaunt all the latest sneakers. She was among the lucky ones who got a pair of Dior x Air Jordans in April. The beauty mogul’s latest exclusive kicks appeared on the runway at the Off-White fall ’20 show during Paris Fashion Week and sold out almost instantly when they were released last July.

The Off-White x Nike Air Jordan 4 “Sail” is the third silhouette that Nike and Virgil Abloh collaborated on. The Off-White founder put a contemporary touch on the classic Nike shoe Tinker Hatfield designed and debuted in 1989 by adding mesh and translucent detailing throughout.

Although shoppers won’t find the Off-White x Nike Air Jordan 4 “Sail” at typical retailers, the shoe is available on resale sites such as stockx.com. Fans of the exclusive shoe can nab a pair for $959-$2,740, depending on your size.

To Buy: Off-White x Nike Air Jordan 4 “Sail,” $959-$2,740.

With Labor Day Sales in full swing, fans of Kylie’s latest white sneaker look can now snag a pair of their own for less online. A number of big sneaker brands such as Adidas, Nike and New Balance are all having sales during the last weekend of summer.

For Labor Day weekend, Adidas is offering 25% off sitewide when shoppers use code SAVE25. Adidas customers can find popular silhouettes like the Adidas UltraBoost available for less for the federal holiday.

To Buy: Adidas UltraBoost Sneakers, $135, (Was $180).

Nike is also offering up to 40% off on select styles during Labor Day weekend, including the Nike Air Max 98 LX.

To Buy: Nike Air Max 98 LX, $142, (Was $190).

