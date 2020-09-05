×
Kylie Jenner Takes on Labor Day Weekend in an All-White Outfit With Sold Out Air Jordans

By Madeleine Crenshaw
Kylie Jenner
CREDIT: TheRealSPW/MEGA

While wearing white after Labor Day is no longer a fashion faux-pas, Kylie Jenner is savoring the last weekend of summer in a cream-colored look.

The youngest of the Jenner-Kardashian clan took to Instagram to show off her all-white set complete with a pair of Off-White x Nike Air Jordan “Sail” sneakers. She topped off her outfit with a Takashi Murakami silk scarf and a baby blue ruched nylon bag from Prada.

weekend vibes🌸🌸

A post shared by Kylie 🤍 (@kyliejenner) on

Kylie is known to flaunt all the latest sneakers. She was among the lucky ones who got a pair of Dior x Air Jordans in April. The beauty mogul’s latest exclusive kicks appeared on the runway at the Off-White fall ’20 show during Paris Fashion Week and sold out almost instantly when they were released last July.

The Off-White x Nike Air Jordan 4 “Sail” is the third silhouette that Nike and Virgil Abloh collaborated on. The Off-White founder put a contemporary touch on the classic Nike shoe Tinker Hatfield designed and debuted in 1989 by adding mesh and translucent detailing throughout.

Although shoppers won’t find the Off-White x Nike Air Jordan 4 “Sail” at typical retailers, the shoe is available on resale sites such as stockx.com. Fans of the exclusive shoe can nab a pair for $959-$2,740, depending on your size.

 

Air Jordan 4 Retro Off White Sail, off white sneakers, air jordan x off white
CREDIT: Courtesy of StockX

To Buy: Off-White x Nike Air Jordan 4 “Sail,” $959-$2,740

With Labor Day Sales in full swing, fans of Kylie’s latest white sneaker look can now snag a pair of their own for less online. A number of big sneaker brands such as Adidas, Nike and New Balance are all having sales during the last weekend of summer.

For Labor Day weekend, Adidas is offering 25% off sitewide when shoppers use code SAVE25. Adidas customers can find popular silhouettes like the Adidas UltraBoost available for less for the federal holiday.

adidas ultraboosts, white sneakers, labor day sneaker sale
CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

To Buy: Adidas UltraBoost Sneakers, $135, (Was $180)

Nike is also offering up to 40% off on select styles during Labor Day weekend, including the Nike Air Max 98 LX.

air max 98, nike, labor day sneaker sale
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

To Buy: Nike Air Max 98 LX, $142, (Was $190)

For more deals this weekend, check out our roundup of ongoing  Labor Day Sales happening now.

