The Best Sorel Boots for Women, According to Customer Reviews

By Samantha Peters
CREDIT: Courtesy of Sorel

Gearing up for fall and winter means stocking up on cozy sweaters, coats and some quality boots to keep feet warm and dry in wet weather. Since launching in 1962, Sorel has made some of the most trusted pairs in the game.

The brand’s selection of snow and rain-ready styles offer the ultimate mix of fashion and function. In fact, even celebrities love them. Options include everything from tall rubber-toed pairs with faux fur accents to buckled wedge booties, all featuring tough materials and expert waterproofing technologies. Plus, the looks are comfort-driven. They’re often made with molded EVA footbeds, while some are also insulated for performance in sub-zero temperatures.

For shopping made easy, we scoured customer reviews on the brand’s website to compile the best Sorel boots you can buy. All the pairs listed have at least 250 reviews, a majority of which are four or five stars.

Caribou Boot

One of the brand’s most iconic snow boot silhouettes, the top-rated Caribou is packed with protective features for ensuring the toughest weather conditions. These include a waterproof nubuck leather upper and rubber toe with a seam-sealed construction, insulating inner boot made of recycled felt and a cozy Sherpa cuff. Meanwhile, the outsole offers great traction via a vulcanized rubber shell and the brand’s aero-trac tread, designed for maximum stability in deep snow and on icy ground.

And in case you needed any more convincing, A-listers like Aubrey Plaza and Victoria Beckham are fans of this pair.

One reviewer says: “I bought these 3 years ago and I love them. I won’t buy any other brand than Sorel. My feet were always warm even without socks on. I walked 15 miles in -54° windchill & my feet were toasty warm.”

Caribou Boot $170
Lexie Wedge Boot

With nearly 500 five-star reviews, these waterproof wedge boots feature eye-catching details like colorful laces and a two-toned mixed media upper of leather and fabric. While they’re perfect for elevating rainy day wardrobes, they’re also stylish enough to be worn when it’s dry outside. A signature molded outsole (found in many of the brand’s wedge styles) ensures stability on all sorts of surfaces.
One reviewer says: I have now had these for going on a year and just pulled them back out for fall. These continue to be one of my favorites for both comfort and style and I couldn’t be happier with this choice after a long time of mulling over a pair of Sorel’s. If you are considering you can’t go wrong with these!”

Emelie Chelsea Boot

A best-selling chelsea boot style, this waterproof pair is built for heavy rain storms. Asymmetrical goring and a wrapped leather heel offer unique twists on the classic boot silhouette. For more buying options, these comes in eight colorways, including two-toned options and those with contrast felt goring.

One reviewer says: “I bought/returned several booties from other companies. Sorel’s Emelie Chelsea bootie is so comfortable; I walked all over Chicago in them. Loved these so much, I bought a second pair. I think I need them in every color. I have really high arches and these booties are beyond great in fit and appearance. And they’re perfect to wear with dresses or jeans.”

sorel-emelie
CREDIT: Courtesy of Sorel
Emelie Chelsea Boot $150
Joan of Arctic Boot

Worn by the likes of Elle Macpherson and Jennifer Lawerence, Sorel’s classic Joan of Arctic snow boot has earned much fanfare since launching over a decade ago. Like the Caribou, this style — which is named after famed heroine of France Joan of Arc — features a waterproof fabric upper and rubber toe with a seam-sealed construction, plus a recycled felt boot liner. The Joan of Arctic is a slightly taller model, however, topped off with plush faux fur cuff and equally grippy yet slightly lower-profile outsole.

For a comfortable fit when wearing these with thicker socks, many customers recommend ordering a half size up.

One reviewer says: “I live at 10,000 feet and these quickly became my go-to winter boot. I love that the inner liner is removable, so I can make sure that they are dried out and ready to go after a long day in the snow. Sized up from my usual size 7 to a 7.5.”

sorel-joan-of-arctic
CREDIT: Courtesy of Sorel
Joan of Arctic Boot $210
Joan of Arctic Wedge II Chelsea Boot

The Joan line also includes wedges, like this best-selling bootie with over 1,000 five-star reviews. Suitable to wear in light rain, it features a waterproof full-grain upper and thick molded rubber outsole. In addition to a 3-inch wedge heel and nearly 1-inch platform, the boot gets fashion-forward touches thanks to fabric overlays and a burnished toe design.

One reviewer says: I love this boot!! It looks amazing on and make my legs look better!! These are a definite must if you’re looking for a fall boot!!”

joan-of-arctic-wedge-2-bootie
CREDIT: Courtesy of Sorel
Joan of Arctic Wedge II Chelsea Boot $210
Joan of Arctic Wedge II Buckle Bootie

For an extra dose of style, this updated take on the Joan of Arctic wedge bootie features chic criss-cross buckles. As with the original model, this version is also equipped with a full-grain leather upper and chunky outsole.

One reviewer says: “I splurged a bit and got these as a birthday gift to myself. I wanted a versatile, neutral, comfy, leather, short boot and these exceeded my expectations. I bought them in gray. (they go with EVERYTHING) I am an art teacher and on my feet almost all day at work. These boots, even with the wedge heel, are amazing. Comfortable, easy to wipe clean, excellent quality, and holds up to the wear and tear of my job! LOVE!”

sorel-joan-of-arctic-wedge-buckle
CREDIT: Courtesy of Sorel
Joan of Arctic Wedge II Buckle Bootie $220
Tivoli II Suede Boot

While the Tivoli IV model Kate Middleton wore is no longer sold by the brand, its predecessor still is — and continues to be a favorite among shoppers. The cozy mid-foot style features a waterproof, caramel-colored suede upper, rubber outsole and fleece lining that peeks out at the collar. It’s also equipped with 100 grams of insulation for unbeatable warmth.

One reviewer says: “These are the most comfortable things I’ve ever put on my feet. Plus they’re incredibly warm, and cute to boot (lol). They’ve performed fine in freezing rain and snow — I wear these for general walking, traveling and errand running. They don’t strike me as the shoes I’d want to be in if I’m going to be doing anything rugged, but they’ve survived a winter of being worn in Tahoe, Colorado and DC and I have no complaints so far. They seem to run true to size and they’re fine with normal socks. There’s room for ski socks as well, but be warned that you’ll get pretty hot since the boots are well insulated by themselves.

sorel-tivoli-2
CREDIT: Courtesy of Sorel
Tivoli II Suede Boot $130
Explorer Joan Boot

While this style isn’t the most rugged snow boot in Sorel’s lineup, it may be one of the brand’s most lightweight. It’s designed to offer a sneaker-like fit, complete with a waterproof combination upper and molded rubber outsole. It also features 100 grams of insulation for ample protection in rain or mild snow, plus an EVA footbed with a soft microfleece top cover for long-lasting comfort.

One reviewer says: “I love these shoes! They are perfect to take the dog out in cold weather and also great for walking miles in! Very comfortable and stylish! They do seem to run a little small- I ordered half a size up and they are a great fit.”

sorel-joan-explorer
CREDIT: Courtesy of Sorel

