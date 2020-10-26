The Best Sorel Boots for Women, According to Customer Reviews

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Gearing up for fall and winter means stocking up on cozy sweaters, coats and some quality boots to keep feet warm and dry in wet weather. Since launching in 1962, Sorel has made some of the most trusted pairs in the game.

The brand’s selection of snow and rain-ready styles offer the ultimate mix of fashion and function. In fact, even celebrities love them. Options include everything from tall rubber-toed pairs with faux fur accents to buckled wedge booties, all featuring tough materials and expert waterproofing technologies. Plus, the looks are comfort-driven. They’re often made with molded EVA footbeds, while some are also insulated for performance in sub-zero temperatures.

For shopping made easy, we scoured customer reviews on the brand’s website to compile the best Sorel boots you can buy. All the pairs listed have at least 250 reviews, a majority of which are four or five stars.

Watch on FN

Caribou Boot

One of the brand’s most iconic snow boot silhouettes, the top-rated Caribou is packed with protective features for ensuring the toughest weather conditions. These include a waterproof nubuck leather upper and rubber toe with a seam-sealed construction, insulating inner boot made of recycled felt and a cozy Sherpa cuff. Meanwhile, the outsole offers great traction via a vulcanized rubber shell and the brand’s aero-trac tread, designed for maximum stability in deep snow and on icy ground.

And in case you needed any more convincing, A-listers like Aubrey Plaza and Victoria Beckham are fans of this pair.

One reviewer says: “I bought these 3 years ago and I love them. I won’t buy any other brand than Sorel. My feet were always warm even without socks on. I walked 15 miles in -54° windchill & my feet were toasty warm.”

CREDIT: Courtesy of Sorel

Lexie Wedge Boot

With nearly 500 five-star reviews, these waterproof wedge boots feature eye-catching details like colorful laces and a two-toned mixed media upper of leather and fabric. While they’re perfect for elevating rainy day wardrobes, they’re also stylish enough to be worn when it’s dry outside. A signature molded outsole (found in many of the brand’s wedge styles) ensures stability on all sorts of surfaces.

One reviewer says: “ I have now had these for going on a year and just pulled them back out for fall. These continue to be one of my favorites for both comfort and style and I couldn’t be happier with this choice after a long time of mulling over a pair of Sorel’s. If you are considering you can’t go wrong with these!”