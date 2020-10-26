The Best Sorel Boots for Women, According to Customer Reviews

One reviewer says: “I bought/returned several booties from other companies. Sorel’s Emelie Chelsea bootie is so comfortable; I walked all over Chicago in them. Loved these so much, I bought a second pair. I think I need them in every color. I have really high arches and these booties are beyond great in fit and appearance. And they’re perfect to wear with dresses or jeans.”
Joan of Arctic Boot
Worn by the likes of Elle Macpherson and Jennifer Lawerence, Sorel’s classic Joan of Arctic snow boot has earned much fanfare since launching over a decade ago. Like the Caribou, this style — which is named after famed heroine of France Joan of Arc — features a waterproof fabric upper and rubber toe with a seam-sealed construction, plus a recycled felt boot liner. The Joan of Arctic is a slightly taller model, however, topped off with plush faux fur cuff and equally grippy yet slightly lower-profile outsole.
For a comfortable fit when wearing these with thicker socks, many customers recommend ordering a half size up.
One reviewer says: “I live at 10,000 feet and these quickly became my go-to winter boot. I love that the inner liner is removable, so I can make sure that they are dried out and ready to go after a long day in the snow. Sized up from my usual size 7 to a 7.5.”
Joan of Arctic Wedge II Chelsea Boot
The Joan line also includes wedges, like this best-selling bootie with over 1,000 five-star reviews. Suitable to wear in light rain, it features a waterproof full-grain upper and thick molded rubber outsole. In addition to a 3-inch wedge heel and nearly 1-inch platform, the boot gets fashion-forward touches thanks to fabric overlays and a burnished toe design.
One reviewer says: “I love this boot!! It looks amazing on and make my legs look better!! These are a definite must if you’re looking for a fall boot!!”
Joan of Arctic Wedge II Buckle Bootie
For an extra dose of style, this updated take on the Joan of Arctic wedge bootie features chic criss-cross buckles. As with the original model, this version is also equipped with a full-grain leather upper and chunky outsole.
One reviewer says: “I splurged a bit and got these as a birthday gift to myself. I wanted a versatile, neutral, comfy, leather, short boot and these exceeded my expectations. I bought them in gray. (they go with EVERYTHING) I am an art teacher and on my feet almost all day at work. These boots, even with the wedge heel, are amazing. Comfortable, easy to wipe clean, excellent quality, and holds up to the wear and tear of my job! LOVE!”