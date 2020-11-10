UGG Boots Are Up to 40% off Right Now at Nordstrom Rack’s Winter Sale

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

With winter only weeks away, it’s time to give your cold-weather attire a serious look over. There’s nothing worse than braving the cold in an uncomfortable jacket that barely keeps you warm or a flimsy pair of boots with no traction, especially if you’re a commuter or have important errands to run. If your winter wardrobe needs a major refresh, Nordstrom Rack has you covered.

Known for its incredible flash sales, the retailer is currently offering up to 40% off on all UGG styles for the whole family, as well as on its selection of women’s winter boots. That means discounts on brands including Sorel, Hunter, Sperry, Timberland and more. For those looking for new outerwear, Nordstrom Rack is treating shoppers to up to 65% off on its winter coat offerings, which include parkas, puffers and down coats from top designer brands.

There’s no telling how long these sales will last, so you better act fast. Read on to find some of the best deals on UGG boots, winter jackets and more from Nordstrom Rack.

UGG Olsen Moccasin

Great to have handy on cold days when you’re lounging around the house, these classic suede moccasins are lined with the brand’s UGGpure Wool for optimal comfort, warmth and softness to deliver an all-around cozy experience.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom Rack

KOOLABURRA By UGG Tynlee Boot

Whether you’ve got a day of winter activities planned or just need a dependable pair of boots to help you get to the grocery store when it’s snowing, these waterproof boots are made with a textured traction sole and a cushioned footbed to ensure that you won’t slip and slide while you’re on the move.

CREDIT: Courtesy of UGG

UGG Suede Classic Slipper

Your favorite UGG, but miniature. Boasting the same comfort and structure as the traditional suede UGG boot, these easygoing, wool-lined slippers were made for sweater weather.

CREDIT: Courtesy of UGG

UGG Constantine Boot

Putting a modern touch on its classic boot design with a trio of laces at the shaft, these cozy shearling-lined boots will keep you warm while also elevating your winter wardrobe.

CREDIT: Courtesy of UGG

UGG Klea Tall Boot

Fashionable as much as they are functional, these winter-friendly boots take a cue from popular boot trends with their buckle detailing and tall shaft height. They’re also made with genuine lamb fur to keep your warm and comfortable while you’re braving the cold.

KOOLABURRA By UGG Imree Moto Boot

Give your go-to snow boots a stylish upgrade with these chic moto boots, which feature a waterproof construction, rubber outsole, textured traction and a super-soft faux-fur lining. They’re also available in four trend-inspired colorways that will pair well with your favorite winter jacket, beanie and scarf.

CREDIT: Courtesy of UGG

Thread and Supply Long Puffer Jacket

Guaranteeing extra warmth and protection with its longline silhouette, this quilted puffer will be a welcomed addition to your wardrobe thanks to its bold yet versatile tan color.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom Rack

Everlane The ReNew Heavyweight Bomber Jacket

Red outerwear will definitely be having a moment this winter. Hop on the stylish trend with this high-loft bomber, which delivers comfort with its rounded shoulders while also providing a secure fit thanks to its thick waistband. Its pockets are also lined with fleece for added warmth.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom Rack

Sebby Faux-Fur-Lined Quilted Jacket

When the temperatures really drop, you’ll be grateful for this faux-fur lining, which can also be found in the hood for an extra layer of warmth.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom Rack

Michael Kors Short Packable Puffer Jacket

Available in 10 winter-ready colors, this trendy puffer isn’t just good at adding a pop of color to your outfit. Its funnel neck and snug fit will come in handy when you just can’t even handle how cold and windy it is outside.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom Rack

Lucky Brand Faux-Fur-Trim Hooded Anorak Jacket

This versatile anorak jacket helps you achieve the perfect combination of cozy and chic thanks to its relaxed fit, adjustable drawstring waist and faux-fur-lined hood. Plus, it’s got tons of pockets.