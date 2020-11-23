9 Essential Hiker-Inspired Boots to Shop Now at Famous Footwear

A quality pair of hiking boots is a must as temperatures continue to drop. Not only are the silhouettes functional thanks to their often warm constructions and stable lugged outsoles, but in recent years, they’ve gotten pretty stylish, too. Plenty of high-end designers have offered elevated takes on the boot trend, setting the standard for mass market brands to follow suit.

If you’re looking for an affordable pair of trail boots or fashion hikers, Famous Footwear has you covered. The company offers a range of performance-ready looks — complete with features like waterproof uppers and extra grippy outsoles — from classic outdoor brands like Timberland and White Mountain. And for completing your office or off-duty wardrobe, the retailer carries some cozy, chic styles from popular labels like Naturalizer.

Whether you’ll be treating yourself or loved ones to a pair, Famous Footwear makes the shopping experience easier than ever. Select stores are currently offering curb-side pickup for an easy, fast and safe way to mark off all those gifts on your list this season. It’s also free to sign up for the retailer’s Famously You Rewards, which allows you to shop with exclusive offers, earn points toward Reward Cash and enjoy free shipping on all orders.

Ready to add some styles to your cart? Ahead, eight standout hiker boots for men, women and children available at Famous Footwear now.

Timberland Women’s Ellendale Hiker Boot

For a supremely rugged look, you can’t go wrong with Timberland’s Ellendale boot. Detailed with embossed logo branding, the pair includes a double padded collar, cushioned insole and durable traction outsole that can easily support you from the trail to streets.

Naturalizer Women’s Madalynn Lace Up Boot

Step into ultimate comfort with Naturalizer’s lace up boots. They feature the brand’s N5 Comfort Technology for a lightweight and flexible feel, as well as a cushioned insole, soft lining and chunky 2.75-inch block heel for easy strides. Their versatile black finish and sleek silhouette make them a breeze to style, while a side zipper allows you to quickly pull them on when you’re heading out the door in the morning.

Jellypop Women’s Mission Hiker Bootie

Finished with plush faux shearling on the collar and tongue and a 2.5-inch block heel, this hiker is sure to add high style to any wardrobe. Metal eyelets and black and red laces offer extra intrigue, while a soft lining and cushioned insole boost comfort.

Buy: Jellypop Mission Hiker Bootie $60 Buy it

Fergie Women’s Genesis Wedge Bootie

These booties offer nearly two inches of height, but with the support of a wedge heel so you feel more balanced as you wear them from day to night. Available in a distressed black or brown color, the faux leather style also includes a faux shearling collar trim, cushioned insole and inside zipper for easy on and off access.

Kensie Women’s Wooley Lace-Up Boot

If you love the look of a combat boot, then this style is for you. The rugged lace-up pair features a decorative outside zipper with an adjustable buckle strap for a biker-inspired aesthetic. On the inside, the style includes a faux fur lining and cushioned insole to keep you warm and comfortable.

White Mountain Women’s Clifton Sneaker Bootie

A sneaker-like rubber sole ensures these sporty ankle boots offer great bounce with every step. They’ve also been treated with a 3M Scotchgard for water-resistance, so they’ll hold up well even if you get caught in an unexpected downpour.

Buy: White Mountain Clifton Sneaker Bootie $50 Buy it

Report Women’s Neema Hiker Boot

Report’s Neema model has all the makings of a classic hiker boot — from its D-ring eyelets to cap toe design and intricate lug sole pattern. Topped off with a sleek microsuede upper and faux shearling trim at the ankle, it’s not only practical but also super chic.

Steve Madden Kids’ Jcouver Lace-Up Boot

Fashion hiking boots also rightfully earn a spot in the little one’s closets, especially when they’re as cute as this pair from Steve Madden. The cognac-colored pair is finished with a faux fur collar and colorful laces for an eye-catching contrast. While these aren’t built for going off the beaten path, the chunky design still offers reasonable stability on a range of surfaces.

Timberland Men’s 6″ Padded Collar Waterproof Boot

Timberland’s 6-inch boots have become a cult-favorite, and for good reason. Beloved by everyone from industrial workers to street style mavens, the iconic silhouette is made to keep feet warm and dry even in the fiercest conditions — featuring a premium leather upper, waterproof construction and 400 grams of PrimaLoft ECO insulation. It also includes rustproof hardware for durability and a cushioned footbed, while this particular model boasts a padded collar for even more comfort.

