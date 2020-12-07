Best Cozy Boots & Slippers to Shop at Famous Footwear

In many places all over the world, temps are dropping, and it’s officially the season for boots and slippers again. With endless options on the market, though, shopping for them can be a bit overwhelming. So, here, we browsed the selection from Famous Footwear’s huge offering. Also worth noting is that if you opt to join the retail chain’s Famously You Rewards program, you’re eligible to receive free shipping with no minimum, shop member-exclusive offers, and earn points towards reward cash. Furthermore, while stores are open to customers, they’re also providing curbside pickup. Check out these styles from brands like Bearpaw and Minnetonka for cozy boots and slippers to shop ahead.

Women’s Bearpaw Marie Winter Boot

This winter-ready lace-up boot is designed with a water-resistant suede upper and sweater-inspired knit tongue and wool-blend collar. Inside, a sheepskin footbed will keep you feeling toasty.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Footwear News

Women’s Minnetonka Britt Trapper Slipper

Minnetonka’s Britt Trapper moccasins feature a unique multicolor patchwork print and cushy footbeds topped with faux fur for a luxurious feel. They’re now on sale for under $40.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Footwear News

Women’s Bearpaw Helaina Winter Boot

These suede boots, now $15 off, feature a super-soft faux fur collar and come in black as well as sand. Once you put these on, you won’t want to take them off.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Footwear News

Women’s Bearpaw Loki Slipper

Bearpaw’s suede Loki slippers are designed with a moisture-wicking sheepskin lining and lightweight foam midsole, so you can expect maximum comfort. They also come in a variety of colors and a leopard print iteration.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Famous Footwear

Kids’ Bearpaw Elle Zip Boot

Little girls are bound to love these glittery pink booties featuring an ultra-cozy interior. A major plus? Thanks to water-repelling technology, these are puddle-proof. And side zippers allow for quick and easy on/off.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Famous Footwear

Men’s Bearpaw Moc II Slippers

These classic suede mocs from Bearpaw are lined with plush sheepskin and cushioned underfoot, so slipping them on is sure to feel like a warm hug for your feet.