What Are DSW’s Black Friday 2020 Deals? Here’s Everything You Need To Know

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Shoe lovers, rejoice: The DSW Black Friday sale is almost here. Every year, the fan-favorite footwear retailer treats shoppers to doorbuster deals across its entire catalog in honor of the sales event—and, it’s even known to extend its discounts past Black Friday and Cyber Monday to deliver even more savings.

In the past, DSW has offered up to 30% off on select shoe brands and will oftentimes throw in designer BOGO deals to help shoppers secure additional savings. Using previous sales as a guide, there’s no doubt DSW’s 2020 Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales will be anything short of incredible. With a range of styles from trendy sneakers and elegant heels to winter-ready boots and dressy flats available for everyone from top brands, you’ll be able to give your wardrobe a fashionable upgrade while also tackling your holiday shopping with ease.

Counting down the days already? Read on to get all of the information on the deals DSW has in store for Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

When does DSW’s Black Friday 2020 start?

Black Friday falls on Nov. 27 this year, but DSW is known to kick-off its Black Friday sales on Thanksgiving. Last year, extra savings were available in-store starting at 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day until 10 p.m. To stay in the know on the retailer’s 2020 Black Friday game plan, visit DSW.com or subscribe to its newsletter for updates.

When does DSW’s Cyber Monday 2020 start?

For Cyber Monday, DSW’s online offerings will go live on Monday, Nov. 30 at midnight ET, but you don’t have to wait until then to find some deals. The retailer has been running promotional deals on select brands and styles in the weeks leading up to the online shopping event, so make sure to visit DSW.com to stay in the loop on what’s currently on sale.

If I buy online, is shipping free? What about returns?

Loyal DSW shoppers know that free shipping is always available for DSW VIP members, a perk that will be generously extended to shoppers during the holiday season. In fact, you can score free standard shipping on orders of $35 and higher right now. In response to the pandemic, the footwear megastore has rolled out curbside pickup and returns to ensure the safety of its customers. Familiarize yourself with the store’s shipping and return policies ahead of the Black Friday and Cyber Monday rush here.

What are the best DSW Black Friday Deals 2020?

Already itching to shop the DSW Black Friday sale? To celebrate the sale event early, DSW is currently offering BOGO 50% off on all boots for women, men, and kids. Additionally, it’s updated its clearance section with new styles that are up to 65% off their original comp. value.

Don’t let us keep you from these amazing deals any longer, keep scrolling to shop DSW’s BOGO 50% off boot sale ahead of DSW’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales.

Marc Fisher Dyvine Bootie

Step into fall on the stylish foot with these luxe booties, which complement the changing season with their rich burgundy color. Great for turning heads and dressing up basic pieces in your closet, these booties are also incredibly stretchy thanks to their flexible fabric upper.

CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

Charles by Charles David Dodger Chelsea Boots

No fall wardrobe is complete without a pair of Chelsea boots. Stand out from the crowd with these bold, heeled snake-printed booties, which have a little rock-n-roll feel with their studded midsole.

CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

Koolaburra by UGG Erena Boots

Trust us, there are no easier boots to style than Koolaburra’s Erena Boots. Between their suede fabric, versatile colorways, elegant buckle and stacked block heel, they can dress up everything from jeans and a basic top to a cozy sweater dress or corduroy skirt.

CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

Sperry Saltwater Quilted Duck Boots

There are days when there’s just no telling what Mother Nature has on her agenda. Brave the cold, rain and ice in style with these functional duck boots, which will keep your footwear on-trend with its quilted detailing and rustic laces.

CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

Dr. Martens 1460 Combat Boots

This edgy style gives combat boots a modern refresh with its white leather upper and contrasting leather-lined insole. But unlike other combat boots, these offer comfort and support with their cushioned footbed and the brand’s celebrated Goodyear Welt construction.

CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

Steve Madden Livv Platform Chelsea Boot

With 2020’s biggest footwear trend being chunky, platform booties, you’ll want to secure a pair ASAP before they sell out. These leather booties have massive trend appeal with their thick sole and sleek Chelsea boot design.

CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

Crown Vintage Beatrix Bootie

Boasting a classic silhouette that complements any fall ensemble, these versatile ankle boots are without a doubt the most comfortable and stylish footwear imaginable.

CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

Mia Mckinley Bootie

Perfect for those formal occasions on the calendar, these slinky sock booties will effortlessly elevate your look and garner quite a few compliments.

CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

Franco Sarto Marquee Bootie

If winter white is your favorite trend, then you’ll love these white leather booties. Not only do they make a noteworthy fashion statement with their sophisticated silhouette, but they also take a page from other popular trends with their metallic heel detailing and square toe. If white shoes seem difficult to style, these designer booties are also available in five additional colors.

CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

JLO Jennifer Lopez Azzala Over-The-Knee Boot

Taking a cue from her edgy-yet-elegant personal style, Jennifer Lopez successfully combines striking elements of classic femininity and modern flair with these DSW-exclusive, snakeskin-printed over-the-knee boots.

CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

Cougar Duffy Bootie