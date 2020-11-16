13 Winterized Dr. Martens to Help You Survive the Coldest Days

Dr. Martens boots are undoubtedly versatile — just take style inspiration from the many celebrities and influencers who keep them in rotation. Stars like Gigi Hadid have proven that the classic 1460 Smooth Leather Boot (among the brand’s other edgy silhouettes) pair perfectly with jeans or leggings, while Irina Shayk shows the style also works for summer when worn with a floral frock.
Thankfully, the label now offers winterized versions of some of its most beloved pairs, so you can sport the nostalgic look even in harsh weather. Updates include plush faux fur linings, waterproof uppers and high-performance Wintergrip outsoles, featuring a blend of PVC and rubber with grooved cleats for superior traction on slippery surfaces. For more mild days, the brand also supplies pairs with Snowplow leather uppers, which are resistant to water, grit and salt.
To keep feet extra-toasty, some styles feature WarmWair or DryWair insulated linings — the latter is also moisture-wicking.
From height-boosting platform styles to iconic lace-up silhouettes, shop a range of winter-ready boots from Dr. Martens ahead.
1460 Wintergrip Lace Up Boots
This fleece-lined version of the classic 1460 boot incorporates the brand’s Snowplow leather upper, WinterGrip outsole for ultimate traction and a tough-wearing Goodyear Welt construction.
Leona Women’s Faux Fur Platform Leather Boots
Get a leg up in Dr. Martens’ Women’s Leona Platform Boots, featuring a 2-inch heel and hiker-inspired eyelets. For cold and rainy days, the boot is made with water-resistant leather and a faux-fur lining that incorporates the brand’s WarmWair insulation technology.
2976 Women’s WinterGrip Zip Chelsea Boots
Offering a unique twist on the classic chelsea boot style, this pair features a side zipper for easy on and off — plus a faux-fur lining, Snowplow upper, Wintergrip outsole and Goodyear welt to block out wet weather. It comes in all-black and a rich dark brown color.
1460 Women’s Faux Fur Lined Lace Up Boots
Complete with all the beloved features of the classic 1460 lace-up boot, this version for women is lined with soft artificial fur and includes an extra-chunky outsole for optimal grip.
Combs Women’s Faux Fur Lined Casual Boots
Another hiking-inspired silhouette, Dr. Martens’ Combs boot gets winter-ready updates with a rugged combination upper made of PU-coated Ajax leather and Extra Tough Poly — a synthetic woven fabric that’s strong and elastic. The boot’s faux-fur lining extends in the front underneath the tunnel eyelets for a stylish touch.
Duxford Grizzly Men’s Waterproof Steel Toe Work Boots
If you’re looking for a tough-wearing work boot for the season, look no further than Dr. Martens’ Duxford Grizzly Boot. As the label’s first boot with a waterproof welt construction, it’s designed to keep feet dry in the harshest conditions. Safety features include a high-impact steel toe, an AirWair slip-resistant outsole and added insulation from the ground to protect against accidental contact with electrical charge. Meanwhile, a cushioned EVA midsole, SoftWair sock liner and moisture-wicking lining elevate comfort during hours spent on your feet.
1460 Serena Women’s Leopard Faux Fur Lined Boots
Consistent with popular animal print trends, this eye-catching take on the 1460 Serena Women’s boot features a stylish leopard print faux-fur lining. The boot is also amply protective thanks to a Goodyear welt construction and insulation.
1460 Pascal Men’s Faux Fur Lined Lace Up Boot
This model of the 8-eye boot is lined with artificial black fur and done in a heavyweight tumbled leather for a cozy, worn-in feel straight out of the box. It also features the brand’s WarmWair insulated lining for extra toastiness.
1914 Women’s Wintergrip Tall Boots
Great to wear with leggings or tights and a skirt, these tall lace-up boots are built for overcast days with a black faux-fur lining, Wintergrip outsole and durable Snowplow leather that’s water, grit and salt resistant. Feet will also stay dry and warm via a Goodyear welt construction and WarmAir lining.
2976 Faux Fur Lined Chelsea Boots
Like the Pascal Faux-Fur Lined Lace-Up Boot, these traditional Chelsea boots are done in raw-looking Ambassador leather with an insulated faux fur sock and Goodyear welt construction. This shorter style, however, is unisex and comes in both black and brown finishes.
1460 Women’s Wintergrip Faux Fur Lined Boots
This rugged two-toned 1460 boot can be worn with the collar standing up or folded down for a cozy look that exposes its plush faux-fur interior. Beyond its attention-grabbing aesthetic, the boot features a Goodyear welt, distressed Snowplow upper and WinterGrip outsole for maximum slip-resistance.
Iowa Waterproof Poly Casual Boots
Suitable to wear in rain or snow, this fully waterproof style offers an all-over matte finish done in sturdy Black Republic WP leather, extra-tough nylon and a gunmetal-colored GripWair traction sole. From the inside, a waterproof DryWair lining blocks out the elements while wicking away sweat, too.
1460 Men’s Waterpoof Lace Up Boot
Dr. Martens also offers a fully waterproof version of its iconic lace-up boot for men. It features a waterproof upper, twin heat-sealed welt that prevents moisture from entering the sole and breathable DryWair bootie wrapped in leather for another layer of protection against the elements.