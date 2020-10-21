10 Ways to Style Dr. Martens for Winter

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Since hitting the market over 70 years ago, famed English footwear brand Dr. Martens has created styles beloved by consumers around the world — from its classic 1460 combat boot (which earned the FNAA’s coveted shoe of the year title in 2019) to more contemporary platform silhouettes and brogues. In addition to their edgy appeal, the shoes remain closet staples thanks to their ability to be worn in nearly any season.

As colder months approach, we took cues from celebrities and street style stars on how to style the timeless pairs for winter. Some main takeaways? They offer an effortlessly laidback look when worn with sleek trousers and a puffer jacket, and can even work with midi dresses, too. Keep in mind that while the brand’s classic styles aren’t designed for trudging through snow, the label does offer winterized versions of its pairs, with features like fully waterproof uppers and slip-resistant outsoles.

Check out all the coveted outfit ideas ahead.

1. Cropped Puffer, Python Pants & Patent Leather Oxfords

Obsessed with the animal print trend? Follow Kendall Jenner’s lead in python-printed pants and a cropped puffer. Finish off the ensemble with Dr. Marten’s patent leather 1461 oxfords.

Kendall Jenner. CREDIT: Splash News

2. Knit Sweater, Cargo Pants & the 1460 Boot

Pair a cozy sweater with cargo pants for a look that’s just as cute as it is comfortable (consider this your new go-to WFH getup). When you need to step outside to run errands, lace up Dr. Marten’s classic combat boot — a nice complement to the military-inspired pant trending for the season.

Kaia Gerber. CREDIT: Splash News

3. Oversized Puffer, Cropped Jeans & Jadon Platform Boots

We adore oversized puffers just as much as the Hadid sisters do (whose lavish picks have been the subject of memes) or any number of street style influencers. Try a belted style for a more figure-flattering look, paired with the Jadon smooth leather platform boots and cropped jeans to elongate your legs.

Bella Hadid CREDIT: Splash News

4. Head-to-Toe Black

Elevate a wintry, all-black outfit by styling pieces with different textures. Hailey Bieber does this well in a long shearling coat, patent leather trousers and streamlined Mono boots worn with ribbon laces.

Hailey Baldwin CREDIT: Splash News

5. Leather Jacket, Skater Skirt & Dr. Martens Chelsea Boots

If you prefer a less chunky boot style, Dr. Martens 2976 chelsea boots are a great option. The sleek silhouettes pair nicely with a skater-style skirt, tights and contrasting leather jacket. For pops of color, style with a vibrant scarf and matching beanie.

Rita Ora CREDIT: Splash News

6. Plenty of Layers, Wide Leg Trousers & Patent Leather Platform Boots

To achieve an office-ready ensemble that’s still functional for your commute, layer a classic button down and blazer underneath a puffer jacket. A pair of wide-leg trousers and some patent leather platforms shoes from Dr. Martens will earn you extra style points.

Valerie Mevegue CREDIT: Jason Jean

7. Faux Fur Coat, Skinny Jeans & Colorful Dr. Marten Boots

Brighten up overcast days with a soft faux fur coat, skinny jeans and pair of vibrant orange Dr. Martens boots, as Julia Roberts did. The citrusy hue was seen all over fall ’20 runways, including those of Michael Kors and Carolina Herrera.

Julia Roberts CREDIT: Splash News

8. White Hoodie, Patterned Pants & Mono Boots

When the weather isn’t too harsh, it’s easy to jazz up a plain white hoodie with patterned pants. Cuff them at the ankle to show off the brand’s all-black combat boot, and accessorize with retro accents like a fanny pack you can sling across your chest and round wire-framed sunnies.

Gigi Hadid CREDIT: Splash News

9. Midi Dress & Classic 1460 Boots

For those who dare to bare a bit of leg this winter, a midi dress can be repurposed from seasons past when paired with — you guessed it — a cozy puffer jacket. Try layering a turtleneck underneath for extra warmth and complete the ensemble with a cool belt and classic 1460 combat boots a la Megan Barton Hanson.

Megan Barton Hanson CREDIT: Splash News

10. Sporty Coat, Leggings & Dr. Martens Heeled Lace-up Boots

Spice up a sporty down coat and leggings combo with a pair of heeled lace-up boots from Dr. Martens. The model’s speed hooks and platform base offer even more eye-catching detail.

Alyssa Milano CREDIT: Splash News

Shop more Dr. Martens styles below:

