Converse Tough-As-Nail Boots Are Perfect for Your Winter Arsenal

When you think of Converse, the brand’s iconic rubber soled sneakers probably come to mind. Like this editor, you may have owned a few classic Chuck Taylor All Stars during their renaissance in the 2000s, and continue to rock them as they remain popular on runways, red carpets and the street style scene.

In addition to its beloved sneakers, Converse also carries a range of winter-ready boots that may become your new favorites for cold, wet weather. Retaining key elements of the label’s DNA, the looks include everything from a lugged sole, leather All Star to a puffer-like boot featuring a water-repellent polyester upper and sneaker-inspired base with elevated traction. Some styles are fully waterproof and lined with Gore-Tex and cozy fleece to keep feet extra warm and dry.

And in case you needed anymore convincing, the sturdy and stylish pairs won’t break the bank, either. In fact, they top out at just $140. Ahead, shop a selection of standout Converse boots to add to your winter wardrobe.

Chuck 70 Bosey Gore-Tex

This winterized take on the Chuck 70 silhouette features water-repellent canvas, a Gore-tex lining and moisture-wicking laces. Its split-texture upper with hiking-inspired eyelets, as well as a textured midsole and contrast toe cap make this pair just as striking at is practical.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Converse

Water Repellent Chuck Taylor All Star MC Boot

These futuristic-looking boots are designed to be ultra-warm and protective, featuring a cozy fleece lining and water-repellent polyester upper with leather overlays. The sneaker-like base also features an updated lugged sole for superior traction on slick surfaces.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Converse

Black Ice Chuck Taylor All Star GR82

High style meets function in the Black Ice Chuck Taylor All Star GR82. The on-trend silhouette features a chunky platform heel, rubber and felt on the upper to protect against the elements and embossed, adjustable straps for a secure fit. What’s more, the boot features cool reflective details and no-tie laces, so you’ll never have to worry about these coming undone.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Converse

Lugged Leather Chuck Taylor All Star

The classic Chucks have been reimagined with a durable leather upper and lugged outsole to keep you warm, dry and stable. Style them with jeans and sweater or tights and a midi dress — either way, they’ll look great.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Converse

Custom Chuck Taylor Suede PC Boot By You

Want to design your very own Chucks for the season? If so, this custom pair is for you. The lace-up style is available in four colors of water-resistant suede, with the option to add a sherpa lining for warmth. You can also choose between three two-toned laces and color-popped metal eyelets. Every style comes with a winterized outsole for exceptional grip.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Converse

All Terrain Chuck Taylor All Star

Great for hiking or walking city streets, this rugged pair will comfortably help you take any winter adventure. The high-top shoe features a waterproof leather upper, warm fleece lining and traction outsole. Meanwhile, reflective D-ring eyelets and long, patterned laces that can be wrapped around the boot offer eye-catching appeal.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Converse