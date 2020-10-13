Shop Under Armour Sneakers, Apparel & More Starting at $21 For Amazon Prime Day

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

The highly-anticipated Amazon Prime day is finally here! The selection of impressive sales runs from today through Oct. 14; the lineup features thousands of top-of-the-line deals on footwear, apparel and more including up to 35% off select Under Armour products for the whole family.

With discounts on must-have running shoes, workout tops, slides, socks and more top products from the athletic brand, it’s no question that now is the time to shop.

Ahead, find FN’s selection of the best on-sale Under Armour deals and steals courtesy of Amazon Prime Day 2020.

Under Armour Women’s Charged Escape 3

For both indoor and outdoor runs, these sneakers offer a balance of firmness and flexibility to both support your step and also move with your every turn and stride. A firm heel counter keeps the foot locked in with breathable uppers for aerated wear.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

Under Armour Men’s Raid Shorts

Perfect for wearing on their own in the gym or over legwear on cooler outdoor runs, these men’s shorts offer four-way stretch with sweat-wicking capabilities. They also include anti-odor technology to prevent any long-lasting smells after even the sweatiest of workouts.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

Under Armour Undeniable Duffle 4.0

Pack for the gym or overnight excursions with this handy duffle from Under Armour. Coming with both top handles and a cross-body strap, this unisex design features a water-resistant surface for all-weather use with an abrasion-resistant bottom and extra pocket space.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

Under Armour Women’s HeatGear Leggings

These ankle-length leggings from the athletic brand employ specialized HeatGear technology, designed to provide coverage and warmth while still retaining their lightweight appeal. With added four-way stretch and odor-resistant technology, these bottoms are a must-have for workouts.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

Under Armour Men’s Charged Assert 8

Under Armour designed this running shoe for all athletes to use with neutral pronation; the durable overlays mixed with mesh panels create breathable stability. The Charged Cushioning midsole uses molded foam for a responsive, optimal rebound.

Under Armour Men's Charged Assert 8 CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

Under Armour Women’s ColdGear Mock Top

As the temperatures start to drop, that doesn’t mean your time outdoors needs to too. Stay warm during everything from workouts to snow days to just runs to the store in this mock turtle neck top from UA. It not only wicks sweat but also includes a brushed material to contain warmth.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

Under Armour Men’s Ignite VI Slide

For days spent relaxing at home or the rare occasions you actually leave your house, men will love this twist on a pool slide. The design brings out a plush foam footbed with anatomical contours to cushion your foot exactly where it needs it most.