LL Bean Has Face Masks & Coverings For Transitional Weather

As we all collectively work together to slow the spread of Coronavirus, one can never have too many face masks on hand to wear when indoors or in other areas where its difference to social distance. Especially in the summer heat, it is essential to find moisture-wicking options that will keep you comfortable and prevent skin irritation or overheating. For safety purposes, options with built-in filters are the easiest way to protect yourself and others while covering your mouth and nose.

L.L. Bean is offering selections designed with outdoor activities, athletes, and changing temperatures in mind. For now and later in the year, these face covering will help you stay safe when transitioning through the seasons.

Shop some of the best picks from the brand below.

L.L. Bean Boat and Tote Protective Face Mask Covers

Sold in two-packs, these 3-ply face masks feature an inner and outer layer made from a cotton-nylon blend. The middle filtration layer is crafted from polyester. They feature a bendable nose bridge and earloops for a comfortable and secure fit. The masks come in four different colorways and are washable and reusable.

L.L. Bean Cresta Wool 250 Balaclava

Perfect for skiing or any other cold-weather activity, this accessory help protects you from the elements and, during the pandemic, helps prevent any potential germs to others. The product is crafted from 100% merino wool for a soft and comfortable fit. This textile also has moisture-wicking properties to prevent odors, is itch-free, and allows your skin to breathe while still keeping you warm.

Buff Coolnet UV Plus Multi-Functional Headwear

Crafted from 100% polyester, this headwear accessory can be worn as a face mask, bandana, sweatband, and is a lightweight alternative to a conventional scarf or beanie. The highly-versatile item is a sustainable option, too. It is made of 100% recycled materials and offers UPF 50+ protection to safeguard you from the sun’s harmful rays. This fabric has anti-microbial and moisture-wicking properties to keep you cool and prevent odors or germs from getting trapped in the skin. These products come in several colorways and are perfect for warm to moderately cool temperatures.