Celebrate the LA Lakers NBA Championship Win With These Team-Spirited T-Shirts

In the sixth game of the NBA 2020 Finals last night against the Miami Heat at Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Fla., the Los Angeles Lakers won their record-breaking 17th championship series. The team now holds a tie for the most championship victories ever along with their rival team, the Boston Celtics. For Lebron James, this achievement also signified a new milestone. The Lakers star now has four NBA champions and four NBA Finals MVP accolades under his belt. He now also is the first player in the league’s history to win the NBA Finals MVP with three different franchises.

The Lakers’ victory comes only nine months after the tragic passing of retired NBA player, Kobe Bryant. To honor the star’s legacy, the team wore Black Mamba uniform jerseys, designed by Nike and Bryant, through this year’s playoffs season.

To celebrate this historical win, shop these Los Angeles Lakers T-shirts to share your team spirit.

L.A. Lakers 2020 NBA Championships Tee

With an embossed official championship logo, this neutral-colored tee is made from 100% cotton and features the purple and gold colors for an easy way to wear your team pride on your sleeves.

LeBron James 2020 NBA Finals Championship Tee

To honor the star’s Finals MVP status, this officially-licensed tee shirt has a cotton-polyester blend for breathable and temperature-regulating fit and offers a graphic to pay homage to the player’s significant achievement.

L.A. Lakers 2020 NBA Champions Long-Sleeve Tee

For a warmer tee option to celebrate the victory, this officially-licensed long-sleeved shirt features the team’s colors and is crafted from a polyester, cotton, and rayon blend for a soft and lightweight feel.

NBA Men’s OTS Long Sleeve Tee Shirt

With a long-sleeve silhouette, this streamline tee is made from 100% cotton and features the Lakers’ team colors. It is designed with a tagless neckline, ribbed collar, and side seams for a soft, lightweight, and comfortable fit.

Ultra Game NBA Long Sleeve Tee

For a moisture-wicking option that will keep you warm through the colder months, this tee shirt has a 100% polyester construction and is officially licensed by the NBA to celebrate the team’s victory all season long.

Outerstuff NBA Kids Lakers Tee Shirt

Younger fans can support the championship tee with this 100% cotton logo-embossed tee in the team’s iconic colors and symbolic design, which also features a tagless collar for a more comfortable feel.

Outerstuff Kids Lakers Jersey Logo Tee Shirt

With this jersey-inspired design, your child can incorporate the beloved team’s victory into their everyday uniform with this 100% cotton and official NBA-licensed tee.

NBA Women’s OTS Three-Quarter Sleeve Tee

This official NBA licensed tee features a three-quarter sleeve silhouette and offers a polyester, cotton, and rayon construction for soft and breathable yet sweat-wicking and heat-trapping wear.

NBA Men’s OTS Long Sleeve Tee Shirt

For a cozy option available in gray or the team’s signature purple and yellow colorway, this long sleeve tee is officially licensed by the NBA and features a 100% cotton construction with a ribbed collar and tagless neckline.

Ultra Game Women’s Lakers Tee

This bright short-sleeve tee has the team’s signature colors embossed with the Lakers logo and is made from a cotton-polyester blend with a relaxed, casual silhouette.