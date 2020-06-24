Bubba Wallace Fans Can Channel Their Inner Speed Racer With These NASCAR-Themed Looks

Fans can show support for NASCAR star and equality advocate Bubba Wallace with a series of merchandise and apparel. Complete with the motto of “Compassion, Love, Understanding,” the pieces incorporate images seen on his race car as well as other unity illustrations.

Bubba Wallace Merch: #BlackLivesMatter T-Shirt

Replacing the classic black and white flag with a design inspired by blended skin tones, this T-shirt shows the unity of two hands held tightly together. The top includes an image of Wallace’s own race car with the same hands included across the front hood. Complete with the hashtag #BlackLivesMatter, this tee is available in both men’s and women’s sizing.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Fanatics

Bubba Wallace Merch: #IStandWithBubba T-Shirt

This navy T-shirt design is boldly printed with the driver’s number 43 and the hashtag #IStandWithBubba. Made with 100% soft cotton for comfortable wear as well, you can find this shirt available from XS up to size 4XL.

Bubba Wallace Merch: Peace T-Shirt

This top encourages peace and harmony. The unmissable peace sign is transformed by a depiction of equality with Wallace’s number, signature and sponsor included for full support.

Bubba Wallace Merch: All Together T-Shirt

This design backs the Black Lives Matter movement as well as standing in solidarity with Bubba Wallace. You can spot the peace sign, gripped hands, #BlackLivesMatter hashtag and Wallace’s race car from previous depictions, all included in one powerful T-shirt.

Bubba Wallace Merch: Solidarity Hat

This hat features the poignant gripping hands design on its front with the mantra “Compassion, Love, Understanding” written below. This cap includes a curved bill and an adjustable hook and loop strap.

Bubba Wallace Merch: Slides

Complete your Bubba Wallace-inspired outfit for head-to-toe style with these slides. They allow you to attend any summer event with Wallace’s signature designs and number, even during outdoor and poolside wear. Available in both adult and youth sizing, these sandals are included in Fanatics’ sitewide sale as well for special savings.

