The Best Fleece Products You Can Score At Nike Right Now

With temperatures getting colder every day, it’s time to upgrade your fitness wardrobe for winter so you can still keep up with your workouts without freezing. Thankfully, athletic brands are fully embracing the fleece trend with their cold-weather offerings, guaranteeing that fitness enthusiasts are covered from head-to-toe in the warmest fleece as they embark on their outdoor adventures. Nike, of course, is leading the pack.

The Swoosh now offers four fleece varieties to ensure that everyone’s cold-temperature needs are met while also adhering to the demands of various weather scenarios. For those looking for a lightweight fit, there’s Nike Tech Fleece, while those in need of a little extra bulk will prefer the brand’s Essential Fleece offerings. If you’ll be braving some extreme cold and will require some heat-locking action, then Nike’s insulated Club Fleece is for you. And, for optimal coziness and snuggling, there’s Nike Sherpa.

Regardless of your athletic apparel, there’s something for everyone. From pullover hoodies and high-performance windbreakers to fitted long-sleeves and body-hugging sweatpants, every fitness buff will be able to find their fleece-lined match and enjoy the comfort, security and warmth that Nike’s fleece provides. Read on to find the best fleece products that are currently available at Nike.com and give your winter workout gear a stylish refresh.

Best Nike Fleece Products for Women

Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Long Sleeve

Combining the brand’s fan-favorite heritage design with its cozy Tech Fleece, this zip-up brings on the heat without feeling too bulky thanks to its lightweight and lean fit. It’s longer cut is also ideal for when temperatures dip.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

Nike Sportswear Funnel-Neck Hoodie

Perfect for layering, this super-soft French terry hoodie is designed to trap in heat and even has your neck covered with its funnel-neck shape.

Nike Pro Women’s Fleece Crew

Crewneck lovers, rejoice: This stretchy crew is soft to the touch and offers a comfortably loose fit. Its perforated design offers a little edge and conveniently helps cool you down if things get too heated.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

Nike Sportwear Tech Fleece Engineered Full-Zip Hoodie

Made with a soft double-knit jacquard fabric and lined with the brand’s Tech Fleece, this hoodie will add flair to your workout wardrobe while also keeping you warm.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Pants

Boasting flexibility with its articulated leg design, these fleece-lined pants offer a snug-yet-comfortable fit that will hug your body in all the right places while also helping you move without any restrictions.

Nike Therma Fleece Tapered Training Pants

For those who prefer a more secure fit and extra heat, these tapered sweats hug your curves in all of the right places while locking in the heat with the brand’s innovative Therma Fleece technology.

Best Nike Fleece Products for Men