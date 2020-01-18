You Have to See Bode’s New 100% Recycled Hemp Shoes

Best foot forward, as she revealed to FN at the LVMH Prize event last year, Emily Bode has launched her first footwear collection for fall ‘20. The three styles debuted at her show this morning in Paris. The first was her Bode House Shoe, made to be worn outdoors but inspired by the comfort of domestic interiors.

A model on the catwalk at Bode fall 2020. CREDIT: Sébastien Dubois-Didcock

The designer said they were made in Italy by a family-owned third-generation factory that used to be an artisan shop. They came in black leather adorned with tiny gold trinkets. Take a closer look and you’ll see a cow motif — a nod to thé provenance of the leather. The second model was jelly sandal and the third a gardening shoe. 100% recyclable, they were made in France from hemp, a beautiful alternative to using plastics, she said.

A model wearing tan jelly sandals. CREDIT: Sébastien Dubois-Didcock

The sustainably-minded designer is known for her use of dead stock and repurposing of vintage fabrics. The overall collection was inspired by the childhood and education of environmentalist and designer, Benjamin Bloomstein, cofounder of Green River Project LLC design studio. He went to school in an old Shaker village in Mount Lebanon, N.Y.

A model wearing gardening shoes.Suits and jackets were fashioned from repurposed equine blankets while coats were inspired by quilt-making techniques using racing rosettes or souvenir patches. The method was popular in the US during the 1920s – 1940s. One look, made with 100% traceable and certifiable merino wool, she said will form part of her Woolmark Prize submission next month.

A model on the catwalk at Bode fall 2020. CREDIT: Sébastien Dubois-Didcock

