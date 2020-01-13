A Model’s Take on How Prada Men’s Rain Boots Really Feel & More From the Fall ’20 Show

On the flight back to Paris, Footwear News was sitting next to a Prada model fresh from the men’s fall ‘20 show that took place tonight in Milan. He gave us his insider’s take on the shoes.

His look (21) involved a pair of those chunky glossy rain boots. So, how did they feel? He said that even though they were done in a man-made fiber they “felt like you were putting on a classic leather boot. They make you automatically walk in an elegant way”

“What makes Prada special is that they take fabrics you know, but work them so they don’t feel like the original fabric.”

His words bear out what Miuccia Prada wrote in her show notes where she cited technology as “a tool for subversion” on traditional garments where “materiality is deceptive” like “cashmere knits imbued with stretch to enable extreme fits.”

Prada has long been a champion of sustainability and recently launched a recycled capsule of its famous Prada Nylon. Likewise the fall collection involved “technologically innovative recycled fibers” she said.

Cut and shape were also a key component. Pants came with stirrups that were looped under the soles of the collection’s shoes and sneakers. And in proof that this was to better hold their line as opposed to just a styling trick, our model confirmed that the pants hidden in the boots came with stirrups also.

Walk this way.