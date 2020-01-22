Schiaparelli’s Measuring Tape-Inspired Shoes Let the Big Toe Hang Free

While admittedly the Couture Week focus is always the frocks, for Schiaparelli creative director Daniel Roseberry, the collection he showed on Monday at Paris Couture Week also measured up when it came to the footwear.

Hot pink Schiaparelli sandals. CREDIT: Schiaparelli

Sandals featured tape measure detailing on the straps with Schiaparelli Paris embossed in gold lettering. So far, so surreal. But they also came with reverse comma heel, extreme asymmetric toe shape and a reverse strap situation, so that the big toe went commando while the strap looped around the other four.

Schiaparelli measuring tape sandals. CREDIT: Schiaparelli

Schiaparelli measuring tape sandals. CREDIT: Schiaparelli

The house has an illustrious history of the surreal, and Roseberry is continuing Elsa Schiaparelli’s legacy from top to toe. However, rather than simply plugging the archives, he’s way more meta. He’ll take an idea and rework it in an entirely different context, giving it a surreal spin all of his own.

A look from the Schiaparelli spring ’20 couture runway. CREDIT: Schiaparelli

A look from the Schiaparelli spring ’20 couture runway. CREDIT: Schiaparelli

The measuring tape idea comes from the bottle created by the house in 1937 when it launched its “Shocking” fragrance — the Tom Ford “F***ing Fabulous” of its time. A tape measure served as the label, and the bottle itself was shaped like a woman’s bust, modeled on the American actress Mae West. It came in a box sheathed in ‘shocking’ pink and gold paper.

Schiaparelli “Shocking” perfume bottle. CREDIT: Schiaparelli

Click through the gallery to see images of the full Schiaparelli spring ’20 couture collection.

Want more?

Gigi Hadid and Kaia Gerber Model Pilgrim-Style Pumps at Chanel’s Couture Show

Bella Hadid Wore Amina Muaddi’s ‘Favorite Shoes’ on the Alexandre Vauthier Runway

Dior’s Designer Issues Another Feminist Statement With Couture Spring 2020 Show