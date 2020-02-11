How to Watch the Michael Kors Collection Fall 2020 Runway Show for Free

New York Fashion Week is underway — with influencers, designers, fashion editors and celebrities alike descending upon the Big Apple for a week of shows, parties and more.

While this year’s schedule is bit sparser than years past, it still features plenty of mainstays such as Carolina Herrera, Marc Jacobs and Tory Burch. And one of the buzziest names on the NYFW fall ’20 calendar: Michael Kors. The American designer’s fall ’20 show is bound to be one for the books. Below, FN compiles what you need to know.

How to live stream the show

The Michael Kors Collection fall ’20 show will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 12 at 10 a.m. ET. For those who want to tune in remotely, there are several ways to do so. The show will be streamed across Michael Kors’ social media platforms, including Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

Who will be at the show?

In the past, Michael Kors shows have had plenty of star power. For spring ’20, Kaia Gerber and Gigi and Bella Hadid walked the runway. Front row guests included Emily Ratajkowski, Kate Hudson and Nicole Kidman.

Kaia Gerber on the runway at Michael Kors’ spring ’20 show. CREDIT: Shutterstock

What will the fall ’20 collection include?

Via social media, Michael Kors has already offered a sneak peak at its fall ’20 range. Offerings include the Arlette boot, a block-heeled, almond-toe boots with chain accent, as well as the MKC Mongramme crossbody bag, which comes in a fun cow-print fabrication with tassel decoration.

