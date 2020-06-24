Virtual & Physical Fashion Shows: Live Updates & Everything You Need to Know as It Happens

While uncertainty still abounds regarding the volatile health situation and attendant travel concerns, intelligence on the year’s fashion calendar and upcoming fashion show schedule is coming thick and fast. News of virtual and physical fashion shows and presentations is being constantly updated. However, in an effort to keep readers in the know, FN has compiled the following resource that will be updated live with up-to-the-minute information as soon as it is released.

Scroll to the bottom of the page for the full fashion calendar schedule, both virtual and physical, for the rest of 2020.

Paris Fashion Week, Spring 21

24 June, 2020: Paris Fashion Week’s governing body, Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode (FHCM) has announced that PFW spring ’21 ready-to-wear shows will go ahead this fall. They will take place from September 28 to October 6 and, according to the FHCM, will be realized in both physical and virtual format with both live events and digital versions via the Paris Fashion Week Online platform. Due to the volatile health situation, and the fact that brands are communicating their plans on an individual basis, the only real information the FHCM can offer at present is that activities will comply with the recommendations of the relevant public authorities. Thus far, Saint Laurent has said that it will not show in line with the traditional 2020 calendar, preferring to set its “own rhythm”. Likewise Dries van Noten and Off-White.

Zegna, Spring ’21

23 June, 2020: Ermenegildo Zegna sent out Save the Date email invitations for its XXX spring ’21 collection. Dubbed by Alessandro Sartori as a “phygital show,” it will take place at 09:00 EST on July 17 during Milan Digital Fashion Week. Guests are invited to view it virtually with the promise of further details “in the near future.”

Zegna, fall ’20. CREDIT: Rex / Shutterstock

Burberry, Spring ’21

June 23, 2020: The show will take place physically September 17, in an outdoor location somewhere in the United Kingdom. However, according to Riccardo Tisci, there won’t be any physical guests present. One and all will will be able to watch it, albeit via their computer screen.

Burberry, fall ’20. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Dior, Resort ’21

June 22, 2020: The house’s resort ’21 show which was originally scheduled for May 27 will now take place July 22 in Lecce, a baroque town in the south of Italy. There will be no physical audience but the show will be broadcast live, so, in effect, will be open to all.

Christian Dior , cruise ’20. CREDIT: Shutterstock

London Fashion Week, Digital

June 14, 20202: This took place June 12 to June 14 in a genderless, seasonless, digital iteration via a specially created digital platform, accessible for both fashion industry professionals and general public alike. Going forward, all content will remain online and be available to watch at any point. As for the content itself, this was a mix of fashion films, Q&As and the odd see-now-buy-now collection — notably Netflix “Next in Fashion” star Daniel w. Fletcher. It was also strong on emerging talent and diversity including British West Indian men’s designer Bianca Saunders who launched a zine and hosted a panel discussion and Charles Jeffrey Loverboy who launched a capsule. However, although content was, for the most part, slick and well executed, due to a lack of new season collections, the initiative fell somewhat flat.

An image from Bianca Saunders new zine shot by Joshua Woods. CREDIT: Bianca Saunders

Chanel, Resort ’21

June 8, 2020: Chanel unveiled its resort collection on Instagram and Chanel’s own website. The physical show had been set to take place in Capri, Italy last month but was cancelled due to the pandemic. The virtual version was presented in the form of a short film. It starred a diverse lineup of models including Mica Arganaraz, Karly Loyce, Camille Hurel and Cris Herrmann. However while it appeared to have been shot on location in Capri, it was actually the result of technical wizardry in Chanel’s Paris photography studio.

Chanel Resort 2020/2021 CREDIT: Chanel

Gucci, Nominally Resort ’21

May 26, 2020: Alessandro Michele will present a virtual collection called “Epilogue” on July 17 during Milan Digital Fashion Week. This will be an iteration of his resort collection initially scheduled for May 18 in San Francisco. The cast will comprise the team from Michele’s own office as opposed to traditional models. However, the brand has said that going forward, it will only show only twice a year instead of five times. Shows will be coed and will generally take place in fall and spring — likely falling outside the parameters of the traditional fashion calendar.

Gucci fall 2020 show during Milan Fashion Week. CREDIT: Rex / Shutterstock

The Virtual and Physical Fashion Show Schedule for the Rest of 2020

Milan Digital Fashion Week, Men’s

Scheduled July 14 to July 17.

Paris Digital Fashion Week, Men’s

Scheduled July 9 to July 13.

Paris Digital Couture Week

Scheduled July 6 to 8

London Fashion Week Digital

June 12 to June 14, 2020.

New York Fashion Week, Spring ’21

Scheduled to commence September 11, 2020.

London Fashion Week, Spring ’21

Scheduled September 18 to 22, 2020.

Paris Fashion Week, Spring 21

Scheduled September 28 to October 6, 2020.

