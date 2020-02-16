Why Victoria Beckham’s New LFW Boots Are Already a Must Have

Today at London Fashion Week, Victoria Beckham brought out the boots that will be at the top of every fashionista’s wish list for fall ‘20.

The thigh-high, second-skin styles come in black, chestnut, red, white and blue.

A model in Victoria Beckham fall ’20 boots in blue. CREDIT: Shutterstock

White boots on the runway at Victoria Beckham fall ’20. CREDIT: Shutterstock

In addition to the color options, the boots come in a single-sole heel version or soaring platform treatment.

According to Beckham, she had been “thinking about the tension between refinement and rebellion.” (That statement could have also been a tongue-in-cheek nod to the conflict between her chic reinvention and her former Posh Girl incarnation.)

A model wears red boots for Victoria Beckham fall ’20. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Whatever the sole treatment, Beckham’s boots gave preppy kilt and sweater ready-to-wear combos a contemporary kick just on the acceptable side of provocative.

A sweater-kilt combo with thigh-highs at Victoria Beckham fall ’20. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The designer also played with heritage fabrics such as tartans and tweeds — creating new silhouettes with her twisted takes on shirt dresses and blouses, raw-edged ruffs and trench coat closures. As for the traditional horse-bit belt, she reimagined it as two skeletal hands encasing the waist.

A belted look at Victoria Beckham fall ’20. CREDIT: Shutterstock

She dubbed the collection “my gentle rebellion.” It might be as as close to a full “Spice Girl” reunion tour as we’ll ever get.

