How to Watch the Versace Fall ’20 Runway Show Live From Milan Fashion Week

Versace debuts its fall ’20 collection in Milan this Friday, Feb. 21. And while the live viewing of the Italian fashion show was once limited to invitees only, streaming the excitement on the runway requires as little as an internet connection and a seat — one from the comfort of your home, if preferred. Here’s how to watch it all go down.

How to livestream the show

The Italian fashion house will be live streaming its fall ’20 runway presentation, and first-ever co-ed show, starting at 6 p.m. in Milan this Friday. This means you can catch the models wearing all the new pieces at 12 p.m. ET at Versace.com and on all of its social media channels, including Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and WeChat.

For previous seasons, the fashion powerhouse showed only either women’s or men’s styles during its shows but — following in the footsteps of brands like Maison Margiela, Celine, Thom Browne and more — it will be displaying a mix of both this time around. Versace is also set to show a co-ed resort ’21 collection in its first-ever presentation in the United States in an undisclosed location on May 16, as reported by WWD.

Jennifer Lopez closing the runway for Versace spring ’20. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Who will be at the show?

In previous years, Versace shows bring out notoriously big names across all industries. Spring ’20 attendees included Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Doutzen Kroes while Gigi and Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner walked in the collection.

Versace is known for its bold, alluring styles and iconic moments during its runway shows. Who could forget when Jennifer Lopez surprisingly closed spring ’20 in an updated version of her legendary Grammy Awards dress from 2000, matched this time to heeled sandals with vines wrapping around her ankles?

What will the fall ’20 collection include?

Donatella Versace took to Instagram to give a preview into the fall ’20 line, including an on-trend slime green crossbody bag in addition to a zip-front top with an oversized white zipper.

