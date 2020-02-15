How to Watch the TommyNow Spring 2020 Runway Show for Free

With London Fashion Week in full swing, there is no shortage of stylish inspiration to watch on the runways. This season, we saw changes to the New York Fashion Week schedule with many designers opting to take their shows to other major cities or drop their seasonal show altogether. However, that means there’s a very familiar U.S. designer about to take the stage in London this weekend.

Tommy Hilfiger joins the LFW schedule this year, one that includes many other brands known for their innovative designs and being ahead of trends. However, we typically have to wait several months until they’re available for purchase. Not with Hilfiger. The upcoming TommyNow show follows a “see now, buy now” model meaning that the items debuting on the runway are immediately available for purchase. Below, FN compiles what you need to know.

How to livestream the show

The TommyNow Spring ’20 show will be held on Sunday, Feb. 16, at 3 p.m. ET. The event will available to watch via livestream on Tommy.com, including the pre-show red carpet footage, the runway show and post-show live Q&A. The live show will take place at the Tate Modern gallery.

Who will be at the show?

British racing driver, Lewis Hamilton and Grammy-nominated artist, H.E.R will be at the show, as they join the brand as special collaborators this year. They will also be featured during the live Q&A sessions following. The last time that Tommy Hilfiger showed his collection in London, to debut his Spring ’18 collection, he created a “Rock Circus” at the Roundhouse in collaboration with Gigi Hadid.

Gigi and Bella Hadid in the front row at Tommy Hilfiger’s Fall ’19 show. CREDIT: Clint Spaulding/WWD/Shutterstock

What will the Spring ’20 collection include?

The show will include Tommy Hilfiger’s Spring ’20 collection for both menswear and womenswear. The runway will also feature the Tommy x Lewis capsule collection, as well as a special capsule created with H.E.R. The collection and its runway debut are set to focus on sustainability, as well.

