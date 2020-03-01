Thom Browne Puts On Parade of Fantastical Animals, Giving Nods to Narnia & Noah’s Ark

Thom Browne, a consummate showman, continued his pattern of putting on a seasonal production that’s more lavish and magical than the last.

In Paris on Sunday he presented a fantastical take on Noah’s Ark, combined with the imagined land of Narnia from C.S. Lewis’ children’s favorite, “The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe.” Showing on a rainy day, the theme could not have been more apt.

Backdropped by a wintry woodland setting, the ground covered in a carpet of snow, proceedings opened with models wearing cheery animal masks in house colors red, white and blue. They matched the protective striped spats covering the platform shoes, which were so vertiginous they were practically stilts.

The masked menagerie stood like sentries while a cast of 33 couples walked out two by two through the doors of a giant wardrobe. Twinning models carried animal shaped bags, resembling giraffes, elephants, ostriches, snakes and even lions.

They negotiated the terrain wearing hybrid lace-up pump-cum-gladiator-booties with a low heel. The footwear was done in graphic black and white and came teamed with chunky snowscape-appropriate Fair Isle motif knitted socks.

This season, for the first time in his career, the designer adopted a coed format, just like the Celine show Saturday night, presenting both his men’s and women’s collections. The wardrobe, nevertheless, was identical, with constructed and deconstructed takes on his classic repertoire of trench coats, jackets, capes, pants, box pleated and draped skirts and neckties.

Anyone seeking confirmation that tweed, houndstooth and Prince of Wales checks will be one of fall’s biggest trends need look no further.

The finale soundtrack featured a remastered version of The Beatles’ classic, “Here Comes the Sun,” and the show brought a thoroughly welcome dose of positivity amidst the doom and gloom of the inclement weather and the globally spreading coronavirus, which has blighted Milan and Paris Fashion Weeks.

