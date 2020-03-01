Sign up for our newsletter today!

Thom Browne Puts On Parade of Fantastical Animals, Giving Nods to Narnia & Noah’s Ark

By Stephanie Hirschmiller
Stephanie Hirschmiller

Stephanie Hirschmiller

More Stories By Stephanie

View All
shutterstock_editorial_10571548b-1
Thom Browne Fall 2020 Runway Show
Thom Browne Fall 2020 Runway Show
Thom Browne Fall 2020 Runway Show
Thom Browne Fall 2020 Runway Show
View Gallery 51 Images

Thom Browne, a consummate showman, continued his pattern of putting on a seasonal production that’s more lavish and magical than the last.

In Paris on Sunday he presented a fantastical take on Noah’s Ark, combined with the imagined land of Narnia from C.S. Lewis’ children’s favorite, “The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe.” Showing on a rainy day, the theme could not have been more apt. 

thom browne
A look from the Thom Browne fall ’20 collection at Paris Fashion Week.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Backdropped by a wintry woodland setting, the ground covered in a carpet of snow, proceedings opened with models wearing cheery animal masks in house colors red, white and blue. They matched the protective striped spats covering the platform shoes, which were so vertiginous they were practically stilts.

Related

Kim Kardashian Jumps on Fall 2020's Big Latex Trend for Sunday Service in Paris

Balenciaga's Models Walked in Water Socks on a Flooded Runway for Fall 2020

Kristen Stewart Changes out of Stilettos and Into Sneakers on the Red Carpet at 'Charlie's Angels' London Premiere

Thom Browne
More looks from the Thom Browne fall ’20 collection during Paris Fashion Week.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

The masked menagerie stood like sentries while a cast of 33 couples walked out two by two through the doors of a giant wardrobe. Twinning models carried animal shaped bags, resembling giraffes, elephants, ostriches, snakes and even lions.

They negotiated the terrain wearing hybrid lace-up pump-cum-gladiator-booties with a low heel. The footwear was done in graphic black and white and came teamed with chunky snowscape-appropriate Fair Isle motif knitted socks.

Thom Browne
A look from the Thom Browne fall ’20 collection at Paris Fashion Week.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

This season, for the first time in his career, the designer adopted a coed format, just like the Celine show Saturday night, presenting both his men’s and women’s collections. The wardrobe, nevertheless, was identical, with constructed and deconstructed takes on his classic repertoire of trench coats, jackets, capes, pants, box pleated and draped skirts and neckties.

Anyone seeking confirmation that tweed, houndstooth and Prince of Wales checks will be one of fall’s biggest trends need look no further.

Thom Browne
Thom Browne’s fall ’20 collection at Paris Fashion Week.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

The finale soundtrack featured a remastered version of The Beatles’ classic, “Here Comes the Sun,” and the show brought a thoroughly welcome dose of positivity amidst the doom and gloom of the inclement weather and the globally spreading coronavirus, which has blighted Milan and Paris Fashion Weeks.

Thom Browne
Thom Browne’s fall ’20 collection at Paris Fashion Week.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Click through the gallery to see all the looks in the Thom Browne fall ’20 collection.

Want more?

Balenciaga’s Models Walked in Water Socks on a Flooded Runway for Fall 2020

Coronavirus, Consent + Other Hot Topics at Paris Fashion Week 

Paris Fashion Week Street Style Showed The Boot Trends That Are Still Raging Hot

Watch on FN

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad