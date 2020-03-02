Stella McCartney Fall ’20 Welcomes Animals on the Runway for the Very First Time (Sort Of)

No animal skin has ever walked the Stella McCartney runway but this season the designer made an exception. Of sorts.

At the end of the show, a model in a plush cartoonish cow costume led the finale walk which was interspersed with rabbits, foxes and even a crocodile. All had big grins on their masked faces and some carried bags from the collection, in vegan leather and animal-free shearling, of course.

A committed vegetarian herself, McCartney’s label has been both leather- and fur-free since its launch in 2001. Having joined the LVMH fold in 2019, the designer, who was appointed as LVMH sustainability adviser in September, issued an ecological time chart with today’s show notes detailing her label’s progress in sustainability to date.

Stella McCartney, fall ’20, Paris Fashion Week. CREDIT: Shutterstock

More wearable references to the animal kingdom were featured in the coed collection’s accessories. Eccentric gold and silver jewelry shaped playfully of donkeys, crocodiles and monkeys came as necklaces, pins or dangled from earlobes. Monkey-shaped embellishments, in particular, had Instagram appeal in spades.

Stella McCartney, fall ’20, Paris Fashion Week. CREDIT: Shutterstock

New footwear came in the shape of flat goth boots with oversized metallic front zippers and a sharp, pointed toe, as well as a Chelsea boot with high vegan leather upper sitting atop a layer of Macadamia wood and a split chunky sole. The brand’s last “It” shoe, the Elyse platform brogue, had a similar wooden sole detail. With heavy duty footwear already a key trend for fall, McCartney might have another hit on her hands.

Stella McCartney, fall ’20, Paris Fashion Week. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Accessories notwithstanding, the designer’s show notes called out the collection as featuring more animal-free vegan leather than ever before. The material, both cruelty- and PV-free, has been extended beyond her accessories, with decorative perforated vegan leather and shaggy pile animal-free shearling being key elements of the ready-to-wear.

Today’s show in Paris served as a reminder of McCartney’s solid sustainable credentials, but done in an amusing way. She proved that while she’s 100% committed to the cause, she doesn’t take herself too seriously.

Stella McCartney, fall ’20, Paris Fashion Week. CREDIT: Shutterstock

