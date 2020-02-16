The LFW Fashion and Footwear Trends Everyone’s Talking About

Fashion month’s latest stop is in London, and there are a handful of trends that are standing out. Here, FN rounds up the biggest trends of the London Fashion Week fall ’20 shows.

All That Glitters

London in the throes of Storm Dennis was looking wet and gloomy but the runways were awash with sparkle thanks to some glittering partnerships with Swarovski crystal. Michael Halpern’s dresses featured crystal flowers blooming out of lame and silk jacquard. A highlight of his ongoing Christian Louboutin shoe collaboration was a pair of striped boots with dazzling crystal fringing that swung and glittered with every step. At Richard Quinn, crystal trims embellished the designer’s signature prints and were even used to create entire looks inspired by the London Pearly Queen and King tradition spearheaded by nineteenth century market traders. Simone Rocha too peppered her collection with pearls from headpieces down to footwear where she toughened up delicate strands with metal chains.

Sparkling fringed boots on the Halpern runway. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A Pearly Queen-inspired look at Richard Quinn’s fall ’20 show. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A Simone Rocha look with pearl-embellished footwear. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Going Green

On the first day of London Fashion Week, designers put the notion of sustainability front and center from color to concept. In the footwear department, green was order of the day. Kiko Kostadinov kicked things off with their ongoing Asics collaboration featuring sneakers with two-tone green soles. Richard Malone’s Malone Souliers collab was all about the chunky platform boot, opening with a delectable mossy shade and Matty Bovan’s emerald suede pixie boots done in collaboration with Gina were another winner. On the eco-friendly side, Mulberry transported its carbon-neutral Somerset factories to its Bond Street flagship. Throughout the week, customers can watch Mulberry craftspeople create its newly launched sustainable leather Portobello Tote. The brand has also unveiled a “Green Charter,” which includes commitments such as a lifetime bag restoration service and exchange programme. Finally, Ashley Williams showed upcycled samples and dead stock alongside photographic prints celebrating the designer’s favorite things — not the least of which was footwear — and one top featured a nod to her fall ’19 Jimmy Choo collab sandals with their diamante buckles, emblazoned with the word ‘shoes’ in gothic print.

A model in emerald suede boots at the Matty Bovan show. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Richard Malone chunky platform boots for fall ’20. CREDIT: ANDY RAIN/Shutterstock

Ashley Williams fall ’20. CREDIT: Courtesy of brand