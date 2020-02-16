Sign up for our newsletter today!

The LFW Fashion and Footwear Trends Everyone’s Talking About

By Stephanie Hirschmiller
Ashley Williams, fall 2020, runway, lfw
Ashley Williams fall '20.
CREDIT: Courtesy image

Fashion month’s latest stop is in London, and there are a handful of trends that are standing out. Here, FN rounds up the biggest trends of the London Fashion Week fall ’20 shows.

All That Glitters

London in the throes of Storm Dennis was looking wet and gloomy but the runways were awash with sparkle thanks to some glittering partnerships with Swarovski crystal. Michael Halpern’s dresses featured crystal flowers blooming out of lame and silk jacquard. A highlight of his ongoing Christian Louboutin shoe collaboration was a pair of striped boots with dazzling crystal fringing that swung and glittered with every step. At Richard Quinn, crystal trims embellished the designer’s signature prints and were even used to create entire looks inspired by the London Pearly Queen and King tradition spearheaded by nineteenth century market traders. Simone Rocha too peppered her collection with pearls from headpieces down to footwear where she toughened up delicate strands with metal chains.

halpern, fall 2020, runway, lfw, Model on the catwalkHalpern show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020, London Fashion Week, UK - 15 Feb 2020
Sparkling fringed boots on the Halpern runway.
CREDIT: Shutterstock
richard quinn, runway, lfw, Model on the catwalkRichard Quinn show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020, London Fashion Week, UK - 15 Feb 2020
A Pearly Queen-inspired look at Richard Quinn’s fall ’20 show.
CREDIT: Shutterstock
simone rocha, pearl embellishment, runway, lfw, Model on the catwalkSimone Rocha show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020, London Fashion Week, UK - 16 Feb 2020
A Simone Rocha look with pearl-embellished footwear.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Going Green

On the first day of London Fashion Week, designers put the notion of sustainability front and center from color to concept. In the footwear department, green was order of the day. Kiko Kostadinov kicked things off with their ongoing Asics collaboration featuring sneakers with two-tone green soles. Richard Malone’s Malone Souliers collab was all about the chunky platform boot, opening with a delectable mossy shade and Matty Bovan’s emerald suede pixie boots done in collaboration with Gina were another winner. On the eco-friendly side, Mulberry transported its carbon-neutral Somerset factories to its Bond Street flagship. Throughout the week, customers can watch Mulberry craftspeople create its newly launched sustainable leather Portobello Tote. The brand has also unveiled a “Green Charter,” which includes commitments such as a lifetime bag restoration service and exchange programme. Finally, Ashley Williams showed upcycled samples and dead stock alongside photographic prints celebrating the designer’s favorite things — not the least of which was footwear — and one top featured a nod to her fall ’19 Jimmy Choo collab sandals with their diamante buckles, emblazoned with the word ‘shoes’ in gothic print.

matty bovan, fall 2020, runway, Model on the catwalkMatty Bovan show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020, London Fashion Week, UK - 14 Feb 2020
A model in emerald suede boots at the Matty Bovan show.
CREDIT: Shutterstock
richard malone, runway, fall 2020, lfw, A model presents a creation by Richard Malone during Womens London Fashion Week Autumn Winter collection in London, Britain, 14 February 2020.Richard Malone - Runway - London Fashion Week Autumn Winter collections, United Kingdom - 14 Feb 2020
Richard Malone chunky platform boots for fall ’20.
CREDIT: ANDY RAIN/Shutterstock
Ashley Williams , fall 2020, runway,
Ashley Williams fall ’20.
CREDIT: Courtesy of brand

