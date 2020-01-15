Christian Louboutin’s Highest Men’s Heels Yet Debut at Paris Men’s Fashion Week + More News

Christian Louboutin

While Christian Louboutin’s 60-mm studded square toe boots are the label’s highest yet, following on from Stefano Pilati at Pitti Uomo and Giuseppe Zanotti in Milan, they were totally in step with the current vogue. Sneakers are still a brand benchmark, though, but even the HappyRui skate shoes featured thick, elevated soles. Elsewhere function combined with form in retro VS kicks with Velcro fastenings and laceless sneakers with grosgrain ribbon tongues.

Christian Louboutin fall ’20, Paris Men’s Fashion Week. CREDIT: Louboutin

Evening centric styles featured luxe made in France fabrics like velvets and jacquards shot with lurex while city sandals came with studs. We’ll leave the sock question to your discretion. Finally there was also a new apres ski snow boot collection dubbed After Snow, which came with padded uppers and Loubi red track soles for icy climes.

Off-White

Off-White fall 2020 Nike Jordan 5 collab shoe, Paris Men’s Fashion Week. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Amongst Virgil Abloh’s 34 looks, FN spotted a first-look at the upcoming Off-White X Air Jordan 5 collab that’s slated for release later this year. He also showed a mismatched white sneaker/black lace up combo — both of which featured blue sneaker style soles. The designer posted a preview shot of them on his Instagram feed over the weekend, captioned, “plot twist pair of shoes. this is the pair. one of each, none of the other.” There is currently much debate among the style set as to whether the sneaker has had its day and we’re to see a return to more formal footwear or whether it’s set to go the distance. Abloh’s answer. Both.

Sankuanz

Sankuanz x Adidas Originals fall 2020, Paris Men’s Fashion Week. CREDIT: Sankuanz

First sneaker collab of the week popped up at Sankuanz. Designer Shangguan Zhe’s collection featured a little taster of a new collaboration with Adidas Originals, set to be revealed this spring. Playing on both brands’ identities, the looks combine sporty, graphic Adidas Originals codes with Sankuanz’s layered, reversible designs and hallmark details.