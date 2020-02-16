Sign up for our newsletter today!

Rejina Pyo’s Fall 2020 Collection Is a Wakeup Call for Your Wardrobe

By Stephanie Hirschmiller
Stephanie Hirschmiller

Stephanie Hirschmiller

More Stories By Stephanie

View All
Model on the catwalkRejina Pyo show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020, London Fashion Week, UK - 15 Feb 2020
A model on the catwalk at the Rejina Pyo show.
CREDIT: WWD/Shutterstock

Rejina Pyo’s fall ‘20 woman has hopped out of bed and is ready to take on the world.

The designer’s signature coats had the look of dressing gowns, roomy pant suits recalled pyjamas and sheeny satin separates were a nod to negligee while necklines featured bustier style silhouettes.

pantsuit, thigh-high boots, runway, lfw, Model on the catwalkRejina Pyo show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020, London Fashion Week, UK - 15 Feb 2020
A pajamalike suit on the runway for Rejina Pyo.
CREDIT: Shutterstock
satin dress, runway, Rejina Pyo, lfw, Model on the catwalkRejina Pyo show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020, London Fashion Week, UK - 15 Feb 2020
A satin look resembling a nightie on the Rejina Pyo runway.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Pyo has always been about dressing for real life and this season real life has come knocking more urgently than ever.

“It’s a reaction to what’s happening now,” she said of the fall ‘20 collection showed yesterday in London. “We’re in a crisis – Donald Trump, Brexit, the climate, Coronavirus — we need to wake up and get out of this dream world. No one’s going to save us so we need to save ourselves.”

Related

Victoria Beckham's Kids Make the Case for Prints on the Front Row at Her Fall 2020 LFW Runway

Why Victoria Beckham's New LFW Boots Are Already Must Haves

How to Watch the TommyNow Spring 2020 Runway Show for Free

Footwear is a growing category for Pyo and her low heels with their subtle details have a loyal cult following. This season’s stand out were the tall wide leather boots like rain boots and pumps resembling slippers — both with ‘of the moment’ square toe silhouettes.

square toes, pumps, green dress, Model on the catwalkRejina Pyo show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020, London Fashion Week, UK - 15 Feb 2020
Slipperlike pumps on the Rejina Pyo runway.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

This season the designer also experimented with resilient industrial materials such as rubber coated ankle boots and has developed her first sneaker — with contrast panels and chunky soles. Both these styles were unisex. Little known fact: much of her outerwear is actually unisex too.

white boots, ankle boots, Model on the catwalkRejina Pyo show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020, London Fashion Week, UK - 15 Feb 2020
Chunky ankle boots from Rejina Pyo.
CREDIT: Shutterstock
Rejina Pyo, sneaker, runway, lfw, Model on the catwalkRejina Pyo show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020, London Fashion Week, UK - 15 Feb 2020
Rejina Pyo’s first sneaker.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Her approach to sustainability is pragmatic.

“If you stop wearing leather you should stop eating meat,” she says simply. “Rather, buy something you’re going to wear forever and not just throw away.”

Model on the catwalkRejina Pyo show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020, London Fashion Week, UK - 15 Feb 2020
A model in thigh-highs at Rejina Pyo’s show.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

In similar vein, she showed her collection in an old carpark preferring to work with the character of a building than spending money on expensive sets. And, while it might seem like a no-brainer in the current climate, Pyo is one of the few designers to issue digital only show invitations.

One step at a time.

Want more?

How to Watch the TommyNow Spring 2020 Runway Show for Free

The Top 10 Shoes of NYFW Fall 2020

Spot The Dracula Inspiration in Rodarte’s Dreamy, Gothic Collection For Fall 2020

Watch on FN

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad