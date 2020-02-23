Philipp Plein’s Kobe Bryant Tribute at MFW Had Olivia Culpo in Thigh-Highs & Jada Pinkett Smith in Platforms

Philipp Plein is known for his over-the-top runways, and his Milan Fashion Week fall ’20 show on Saturday was no exception.

The show finished in grand fashion with a tribute to Los Angeles Lakers star Kobe Bryant. He died in a nine-fatality helicopter crash last month, at 41, alongside 13-year-old daughter Gianna.

Models including Olivia Culpo and Jada Pinkett Smith hit the runway in Plein-logoed jerseys and sweatshirts in Lakers purple and gold, which were emblazoned with Swarovski crystals and Bryant’s number, 24. Hip-hop star Tyga, who performed during the show, also added one of Plein’s Bryant tribute tanks to his look for the finale.

(L-R): Philipp Plein, Jada Pinkett Smith and Tyga at Philipp Plein’s show. CREDIT: Swan Gallet/Shutterstock

Culpo sported her tank teamed with shiny black hot pants. Purple thigh-high boots with a pointed toe and slim stiletto heel completed the 2012 Miss Universe’s ensemble.

Olivia Culpo on the catwalk at the Philipp Plein show. CREDIT: Swan Gallet/Shutterstock

Meanwhile, Pinkett Smith wore a pair of glistening silver and gold trousers with her oversize hoodie. On her feet, the “Angel Has Fallen” actress wore sky-high black sandals that featured a platform for a bit more stability.

Philipp Plein and Jada Pinkett Smith on the catwalk at the designer’s Milan Fashion Week show. CREDIT: WWD/Shutterstock

Plein announced that he will donate proceeds from the sales of the Bryant-inspired items to the Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation in memory of the Nike athlete and his daughter Gianna. Both the tank and sweatshirt are available for purchase now; the tank retails for $2,070, and the sweatshirt costs $3,150.

The Philipp Plein fall ’20 show’s finale. CREDIT: Riccardo Giordano/Shutterstock

