Philipp Plein’s Kobe Bryant Tribute at MFW Had Olivia Culpo in Thigh-Highs & Jada Pinkett Smith in Platforms

Philipp Plein is known for his over-the-top runways, and his Milan Fashion Week fall ’20 show on Saturday was no exception.
The show finished in grand fashion with a tribute to Los Angeles Lakers star Kobe Bryant. He died in a nine-fatality helicopter crash last month, at 41, alongside 13-year-old daughter Gianna.
Models including Olivia Culpo and Jada Pinkett Smith hit the runway in Plein-logoed jerseys and sweatshirts in Lakers purple and gold, which were emblazoned with Swarovski crystals and Bryant’s number, 24. Hip-hop star Tyga, who performed during the show, also added one of Plein’s Bryant tribute tanks to his look for the finale.
Culpo sported her tank teamed with shiny black hot pants. Purple thigh-high boots with a pointed toe and slim stiletto heel completed the 2012 Miss Universe’s ensemble.
Meanwhile, Pinkett Smith wore a pair of glistening silver and gold trousers with her oversize hoodie. On her feet, the “Angel Has Fallen” actress wore sky-high black sandals that featured a platform for a bit more stability.
Plein announced that he will donate proceeds from the sales of the Bryant-inspired items to the Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation in memory of the Nike athlete and his daughter Gianna. Both the tank and sweatshirt are available for purchase now; the tank retails for $2,070, and the sweatshirt costs $3,150.
Want more?
Gigi Hadid and Kaia Gerber Went Fifty Shades of Grey at Prada Fall 2020
Versace Had J-Lo Outside Its Fall 2020 Milan Fashion Week Show — But Not on the Runway
Bottega Veneta’s New ‘Clown Shoes’ Were Out in Full Force at Its Fall 2020 Runway Show