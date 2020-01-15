Sign up for our newsletter today!

Valentino Teams Up With Onitsuka Tiger on an Unexpected Collab at Paris Men’s Fashion Week

By Stephanie Hirschmiller
Stephanie Hirschmiller

Stephanie Hirschmiller

More Stories By Stephanie

View All
Valentino men's fall 2020, Paris Fashion Week.
Valentino men's fall 2020, Paris Fashion Week.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Tonight at Paris Men’s Fashion Week, Valentino showcased an unexpected partnership. Creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli teamed up with Japanese sneaker label Onitsuka Tiger.

Valentino men's fall 2020, Paris Fashion Week.
Valentino X Onitsuka Tiger men’s fall 2020, Paris Fashion Week.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

The low key, all-white styles feature subtle co-branding on the tongue and flank and have the look of the kung fu or boxing shoe that Sandra Choi also channelled at her Jimmy Choo presentation in Milan on Saturday.

Valentino men's fall 2020, Paris Fashion Week.
Valentino x Onitsuka Tiger, men’s fall 2020, Paris Fashion Week.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Onitsuka Tiger has top form when it comes to “didn’t see it coming” collabs with top tier luxury fashion houses. The label teamed up with Givenchy and artistic director Clare Waight Keller when she made her men’s runway debut at Pitti Uomo in June.

Piccioli is also no stranger to surprising collaborations. Don’t forget, he partnered with Birkenstock for his fall 2019 show, putting his own unique spin on Birkenstock’s signature Arizona sandal model. One style, which comes in “Valentino” red, features buckles and a full-leather covered footbed. The other look is all black, with the Valentino VLTN logo on the side.

Watch on FN

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad