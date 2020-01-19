Jacquemus Scored a Supermodel Hat Trick with Gigi, Bella and Lataetia Casta

Last night in Paris for his enormous coed show at La Defense Arena, Simon Porte Jacquemus brought out the big guns.

The arena might more usually host sporting events, but the Marseilles born designer scored a hat trick of his own with a star-studded cast including Gigi and Bella Hadid and Laetitia Casta.

Gigi Hadid on the runway for Jacquemus fall ’20. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Bella Hadid on the runway for Jacquemus fall ’20. CREDIT: Shutterstock

This is the first time Casta, who opened the show, has appeared on the runway in nearly a decade.

Laetitia Casta on the runway for Jacquemus fall ’20. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Looks for the girls came teamed with soaring thigh-high boots with square toes that matched the brand’s signature geometric earrings.

A model on the runway for Jacquemus fall ’20. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The collection also marked the return of another signature, Jacquemus’ architectural heeled sandals which he’d put in retirement for a couple of seasons because, he said, so many brands had been copying him.

The all-new versions came laced up the leg with a similarly graphic square toe update.

The other much-copied trend he pioneered, the micro bag, was also much in evidence. It came straight up in the shape of his bestselling Chiquito — also worn crossbody style by show’s male contingent — plus fanny packs or holster styles the size of a credit card holder.

A model on the runway for Jacquemus fall ’20. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Men were shod in desert boots and something not a million miles away from a posh leather croc secured with a strap at the back. Yes, you can take the boy away from the Marseilles beach but don’t expect him to give up on those plague-approp shoes.

A model on the runway for Jacquemus fall ’20. CREDIT: Shutterstock

