Naomi Campbell & Everything You Need to Know About Paris Haute Couture Week Online

Paris’ Haute Couture Week Online got underway this morning with a powerful message from Naomi Campbell.

Highlights from the three day digital incarnation of the shows include Christian Dior and Giambattist Valli today, Chanel and Alexandre Vauthier tomorrow and Maison Margiela and Valentino on Wednesday.

However, Balmain’s Olivier Rousteing gave us a little ‘avant premier’ last night with his democratic and socially distanced fashion show on a barge sailing the length of the River Seine.

Livestreamed on Tiktok, the artistic director said it was conceived both to celebrate the end of France’s COVID-19 lockdown and as an artistic response to the Black Lives Matter movement.

Both Balmain and Campbell certainly set the tone for the ensuing ‘shows’ which are sure to address the issues currently shaking up our society.

She opened Paris Men’s Fashion Week in January IRL (in real life) when she walked in Kenneth Ize’s Paris runway debut. However, this time around, supermodel Naomi Campbell got Paris Couture Week Online started via a video message

Wearing a sleeveless T-shirt emblazoned with the legend ‘phenomenally black’, she delivered this powerful statement about equality and diversity:

“The fight for equality and for diversity has been a long journey in society and in the fashion industry. Today in 2020 we have a long way to go and the time has come to collectively call the fashion world to task regarding inequality in our workplaces and our industry.”

“Nelson Mandela said ‘action without vision is only passing time, vision without action is merely daydreaming but vision with action can change the world’. A powerful sense of urgency has been spoken out aloud around the world with the Black Lives Matter movement.”

“Paris home of the revolution is fashion’s central stage and it’s leader. This is a call for action that we are making and we hope that this a conversation that is starting now and will last as long as it is needed. It is up to us, it is up to you to start enforcing inclusivity of the multitude of identities that compose our countries.”

“The time has come to build a more equitable industry with a good form of checks and balances. It is now more than ever compulsory to include in a permanent way, not a transient one it is time to to have regular and sustainable conversations with minorities in countries and cultures who are already invisible actors of this mega industry.”

“It starts now in France.”

“I am Naomi Campbell and I declare Paris Couture Fashion Week ‘ouvert'” (that means open in French)

“Merci” (thank you).