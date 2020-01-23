The 7 Most Beautiful Shoes From Paris Couture Week Spring 2020

From Maria Grazia Chiuri’s goddess sandals at Dior to a new sustainable see-now, buy-now collaboration from Viktor & Rolf and Amina Muaddi’s inspired new accessory for Alexandre Vauthier, we bring you the most beautiful shoes of Paris Couture Week spring ’20.

Dior

The wheat ear, an ancient symbol of female power and creativity, was beautifully fashioned onto delicate braided sandals. The motif also appeared on earrings, necklaces and belts.

Dior haute couture, spring ’20, Paris Couture Week. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Dior haute couture, spring ’20, Paris Couture Week. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Alexandre Vauthier

FN’s 2019 Designer of the Year, Amina Muaddi collaborates with her friend Alexandre Vauthier on his label’s shoes. These new cone heel slouch boots with their crystal pom pom will put a swing in your step. We are also fans of the diamond shaped accessory she made to symbolize Vauthier’s AV initials.

Meanwhile, Muaddi’s favorites were T-strap heels, worn on the runway by Bella Hadid.

Alexandre Vauthier haute couture, spring ’20, Paris Couture Week. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Alexandre Vauthier haute couture, spring ’20, Paris Couture Week. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Chanel

They didn’t make it onto the feet of Gigi Hadid or Kaia Gerber, but these black and white lace-up shoe boots were a lovely take on the classic Chanel cap toe pump.

Chanel haute couture, spring ’20, Paris Couture Week. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Chanel haute couture, spring ’20, Paris Couture Week. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Schiaparelli

These measuring tape sandals by Daniel Roseberry were a typically surreal take on the label’s “Shocking” perfume, flacon made in 1937.

Click here to see the original bottle and read the full story.

A look from the Schiaparelli spring ’20 couture runway. CREDIT: Schiaparelli

Schiaparelli measuring tape sandals. CREDIT: Schiaparelli

Viktor & Rolf

Those who managed to drag their eyes away from the fake face and body tattoos with those #inspirational quotes would have spotted this footwear collaboration with Melissa. The Brazilian brand’s signature recyclable plastic jelly shoes came as cute Mary Janes with couture appropriate Broderie Anglaise lace detailing. Following the show, a limited selection went on sale at the Viktor & Rolf online concept store. #grateful.

Viktor & Rolf haute couture, spring ’20, Paris Couture Week. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Viktor & Rolf haute couture, spring ’20, Paris Couture Week. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Valentino

With the drama of Pierpaolo Piccioli’s gowns — not to mention the earrings — a spindly strappy sandal wouldn’t have cut it, but the satin ankle cuffs made for the perfect balance.

Iris Van Herpen

The designer can always be trusted to deliver on the footwear front — and these cantilever platforms would be perfect for Lady Gaga.

Iris Van Herpen haute couture, spring ’20, Paris Couture Week. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Iris Van Herpen haute couture, spring ’20, Paris Couture Week. CREDIT: Shutterstock

